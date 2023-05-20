Five talking points ahead of Kerry’s All Ireland SFC Group 1 clash with Mayo

Will Kerry’s games in the Munster championship give them a meaningful advantage over Mayo? Plus four other talking points ahead of this weekend’s big game

Mayo manager Kevin McStay and Kerry manager Jack O'Connor will put their wits against each other in Fitzgerald Stadium in the first round of the new All Ireland SFC group phase Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

We’ve got a big game in the famous Fitzgerald Stadium. The first game of a new All Ireland senior football championship format no less. A first meeting between the All Ireland and the National League champions since Mayo rinsed Kerry in Castlebar last February. Simply put, this is not a game short of talking points, here are just five ahead of what’s sure to be a cracking contest.