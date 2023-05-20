Five talking points ahead of Kerry’s All Ireland SFC Group 1 clash with Mayo
Will Kerry’s games in the Munster championship give them a meaningful advantage over Mayo? Plus four other talking points ahead of this weekend’s big game
Damian StackKerryman
We’ve got a big game in the famous Fitzgerald Stadium. The first game of a new All Ireland senior football championship format no less. A first meeting between the All Ireland and the National League champions since Mayo rinsed Kerry in Castlebar last February. Simply put, this is not a game short of talking points, here are just five ahead of what’s sure to be a cracking contest.