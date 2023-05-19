Five-star Presentation Milltown claim Kerry schools Brendan O’Shea Cup from battling PS Inbhear Scéine

Danny Murphy hits 2-4 as the mid-Kerry school triumph in Killarney final against Kenmare outfit

The victorious Presentation Secondary School Milltown team celebrate with the cup after beating the Inbhear Scéine Kenmare in the Brendan O'Shea Cup final in Lewis Road on Friday afternoon Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ryan Costello, captain of the Presentation Secondary School Milltown team accepting the Brendan O'Shea Cup from Dermot Weeshie Lynch Schools Officer, Kerry. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Presentation Milltown 5-18

PS Inbhear Scéine 2-11

Presentation Milltown produced a blistering display to see off a talented PS Inbhear Sceine in Lewis Road last Friday to lift the Brendan O’Shea Cup. Inbhear Scéine were a fine footballing side in their own right but had no answer to the superb quality of football produced by the victors.

Pres Milltown asserted control straight away, Shane McLoughlin denied a goal by a good save from Josh Linnane. Milltown came raiding again from the kick-out, team captain Ryan Costello firing over, and that started a sequence of scores Kevin Coffey (2, 1f), Danny Murphy (two), Donnacha Quirke, and Brian Mangan.

Inbhear Scéine almost had a goal themselves, but Killian Fitzgerald saved Caoileann Cremin’s effort. Kieran O’Sullivan finally opened their account with a free to make it 0-7 to 0-1, but Milltown replied in devastating fashion, Danny Murphy slotting a goal after great work by Evan Doona.

Caoileann Cremin, who always looked lively for the Kenmare side, got their first point from play, but Shane O’Loughlin drilled home a second Milltown goal. That seemed to lift Inbhear Scéine, though, who picked off three points in-a-row through Cremin, Michael O’Mahony (f) and Kieran O’Sullivan (f).

Caoileann Cremin was only inches wide from goal after a great run, while Killian Fitzgerald had to be sharp again to deny Inbhear Scéine a goal. Kevin Coffey and Brian Mangan closed out the first half scoring to leave Milltown ahead by 2-9 to 0-5.

Realistically, Inbhear Scéine needed a strong start to the second half. Instead they were rocked on their heels by a third Milltown goal, this one from Kevin Coffey. They responded in kind, though, Rossa Mac Gearailt powering through before laying off to Seamus O’Donoghue for a fine finish.

Danny Murphy and Kevin Coffey (f) made it 3-11 to 1-5. Rossa Mac Gearailt slotted an Inbhear Scéine free and sub Rory Daly added two more, but Milltown had an answer every time.

Danny Murphy and Keelan O’Riordan added goals and Kevin Coffey (two), Brian Mangan (two), Danny Murphy, and Liam Harmon kept adding to the scoreboard. Inbhear Scéine were defiant to the last.

Aidan O’Sullivan got their second goal and Kieran O’Sullivan had a piledriver tipped over the crossbar. Caoileann and Colm Cremin had points to close out their challenge, but there was no denying sparkling Pres. Milltown on the day and captain Ryan Costello was presented with the Brendan O’Shea Cup by Kerry Colleges PRO Weeshie Lynch.

PRESENTATION MILLTOWN: Killian Fitzgerald, James Spillane, Conor Giles, Ross Lally, Ryan Costello (0-1), Kyle Benson, Marcus Clifford, Brian Mangan (0-4), Kalen Browne, Evan Doona, Kevin Coffey (1-6, 2f), Liam Harmon (0-1, 1f), Donnacha Quirke (0-1), Danny Murphy (2-4), Shane O’Loughlin (1-0) Subs: Keelan O’Riordan 1-1 for S O’Loughlin, 43, Seán Clifford for E Doona, 47, Stephen Kelliher for D Quirke, 54, Conor Edwards for K Browne, 58

PS INBHEAR SCÉINE: Josh Linnane, Dan Crushell, Eoin Casey, Jack Tanner, Michael Jones, Colm Cremin (0-1), Mark Foley, Seamus O’Donoghue (1-0), Kieran O’Sullivan (0-3, 2f), Michael O’Mahony (0-1, 1f), Ethan Brennan, Colum Kelliher, Caoileann Cremin (0-4), Rossa Mac Gearailt (0-1, 1f), Aidan O’Sullivan (1-0) Subs: Rory Daly for M O’Mahony, 21, Oisín O’Connor for D Crushell, 21, Fionán O’Sullivan for E Casey, 42, Dylan Treyvaud for M Jones, 49

REFEREE:Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)