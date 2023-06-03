First half goals help Kerry wrestle back Munster minor title from Cork after tense final

Kerry reversed their four-point loss to Cork in the quarter-final to win the final by five and set up an All-Ireland quarter-final against Kildare next weekend

Kerry 2-10

Cork 0-11

There was almost a perfect symmetry to Kerry’s winning this Munster final by five points, given that they lost the provincial quarter-final to Cork a few weeks ago by four points, but if the reverse on the scoreboard wasn’t an exact mirror image, there was certainly a sharp resemblance in how it was Kerry this time who got the two goals, just as Cork had in Pairc Ui Chaoimh three weeks ago.

And it was those two goals – both scored in the first half – that bent this tight, tense final Kerry’s way and landed a 51st Munster title for the Kingdom.

Kerry had shipped those two goals in the corresponding fixture in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, and it was that pair of green flags that were, in the main, the difference then as Cork won 2-12 to 0-14. And just as it was for Cork then, on this occasion it was first half goals from Paddy Lane – who top scored with 1-5 – and Dara Hogan that set Kerry up for victory in this rematch, albeit a nervous one that was still in the balance after the 60 regulation minutes.

Three late points eased Kerry to a slightly flattering five-point win, because it was a scoreline that barely reflects how good and dominant Cork were for large parts of the contest. That was something Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan referenced after the game, and how with the benefit of that quarter-final meeting Kerry had identified Dara Sheedy and Sean Coakley as Cork’s danger forwards.

Suffice to say, the Kerry management had their homework done and the players carried out their instructions to near perfection. With Sheedy held to two points from play at centre forward and Coakley just one score from full forward, the Kerry defence had help up their side of the bargin.

Up front Kerry got scores from four starting forwards, including those two goals, and that was just about good enough to get the Kingdom over the winning line.

For much of the game Cork looked every bit as good as Kerry, and better for large parts of the contest, but those two goals proved an invaluable buffer for the home side, and Cork never quite hit the scoring form they had shown in those earlier rounds against Kerry and then Tipperary in the semi-final.

Cork’s first point came a minute and 40 seconds into the game after they had owned the ball from the throw-in, Darragh Clifford finally rewarding their patience and control with the game’s opening score. Two minutes later Timothy Cullinane doubled Cork’s lead as the visitors looked every bit at home in this final.

Kerry settled quickly after that uneasy first few minutes, and with points from Paddy Lane (free), Tomás Kennedy and Sean Ó Cuinn Kerry were in front by the by the 12th minute.

Sheedy’s point levelled matters before Cork goalkeeper Billy Curtin convert a monster free kick to put the champions back in front, a lead that was doubled by their joint-captain Coakley with a fine score under pressure in the 18th minute.

Kerry captain Evan Boyle won a free that Lane converted, and two minutes later Lane had the ball in Curtin’s net, taking a long pass in from his Austin Stacks club mate Ben Murphy and finishing with a powerful shot from a tight angle.

Kerry captain Evan Boyle celebrates with supporters after the Munster Minor Football Championship Final

Cullinane and Odhran Foley replied with Cork points but then Murphy – nominally named at full back but given licence to push forward well past midfield – turned provider again, this time taking the ball past a couple of Cork defenders before weighting a perfect pass into Dara Hogan for a really good neat finish from close range to leave Kerry ahead at the break, 2-4 to 0-7.

When the analysis is done in the next few days it will be the third quarter that will furrow Quillinan’s brow the most. Kerry went 17 minutes of the second half before they scored – a Lane free – by which time Cork had scored three points to level the game, 2-4 to 0-10.

It really seemed that the next score would be the most crucial of the game, Cork had the grabbed the lead then could really have kicked for home. Instead, Tomás Kennedy doubled Kerry’s lead with an important score and a minute later Lane converted another free.

Sheehy’s point cut the gap to two again by the 53rd minute but Cork wouldn’t score again for the remaining 14 minutes as Kerry found three more scores, with substitutes Paudie Fitzgerald and Stephen Gannon claiming one each. Fittingly, though, it was Lane who raised the last flag, converting a free after Cork full back Frank Hurley had hauled Fitzgerald down earning the Cork man a red card (a black to go with an earlier yellow) as the Rebels finished with 14 men.

Seven minutes of additional time were played but Kerry were pulling away again by then, Cork a beaten docket and the title moving back over the county bounds, as it does.

Kerry will play Leinster runners-up, Kildare, next weekend with Cork to face Leinster champions Dublin in a pair of All-Ireland quarter-finals next weekend.

KERRY: James Hoare (Dingle); David Mulvihill (Tarbert), Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks), Issac Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin), Gearoid Evans (Keel); Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), Daniel Kirby (Austin Stacks); Darragh O'Keeffe (Moyvane), Tomás Kennedy 0-2 (Kerins O'Rahillys), Sean Ó Cuinn 0-1 (An Ghaeltacht); Dara Hogan 1-0 (Milltown/Castlemaine), Oisin Healy (Asdee), Paddy Lane 1-5 (0-5f) (Austin Stacks).

Subs: Paudie Fitzgerald 0-1 (Castlegregory) for D O’Keeffe (40), Aaron Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) for O Healy (43), Stephen Gannon 0-1 (Laune Rangers) for S Ó Cuinn (44), Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets) for D Hogan (52), Aodhna O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for B Murphy (64)

CORK: Billy Curtin 0-1 (f) (Valley Rovers), Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), Matthew Ahern (St Finbarr’s), Odhran Foley 0-1 (Bishopstown), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile), Mark O’Brien (Ballinora), Darragh Clifford 0-1 (Éire Óg), Timothy Cullinane 0-3 (Ballinascarthy), Dara Sheedy 0-3 (1f) (Bantry Blues), David O’Leary 0-1 (Ballincollig), Denis O’Mullane (Kilmurry), Sean Coakley 0-1 (Douglas), Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels).

Subs: James O’Leary (Douglas) for D O’Mullane (ht), Mark Hetherington (St Finbarr’s) for D Clifford (42), Cathal Mullins (Mallow) for O Foley (52), Gary Holland (Bishopstown) for T Cullinane (57), Sean O’Leary (Kilmurry) for T Kiely (61).

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)