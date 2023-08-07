Fionán Mackessy becomes the first Kerry man to claim the All-Ireland Poc Fada crown

It’s yet another top achievement for the talented Ardfert man

Fionán Mackessy of Kerry with his trophy after winning the 2023 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Annaverna Mountain in the Cooley Peninsula, Ravensdale, Louth. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In and of itself it’s a remarkable achievement as St Brendans’ Fionán Mackessy became the first ever Kerry man to claim the M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada senior title on the Cooley Peninsula on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

Then you remember that this guy has been on Joe McDonagh Cup teams of the season, he’s been on rising star football and hurling teams at collegiate level (both in the same season) and you begin to get some idea of what this remarkable athlete is capable of.

Oh and did we mention that the Ardfert man claimed the title at his first ever attempt? The Kerry hurler completed the course in 48 strokes, beating out competition from former Limerick hurler Colin Ryan, and current Clare star Peter Duggan who finished in third spot.

"I'm surprised really that I won,” Mackessy told GAA.ie.

"I just wanted to come up and have a good experience and give it a lash. But I'm going home with the cup so I'm delighted."

Mackessy seems to be something of a serial achiever and winner, so while he might be surprised, it’s just par for the course in the sporting life of the Kerry half-back.