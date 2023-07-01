Ferocious and ravenous Kerry devour Tyrone to make big statement of All Ireland intent

Diarmuid O’Connor with 1-2 gave a man-of-the-match display as the Kingdom overran the Red Hand

1 July 2023; Diarmuid O'Connor of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Kerry 2-18

Tyrone 0-12

You simply couldn’t have asked for much more from the green and gold.

This was as fine a performance as the Kingdom gave all year. What’s more it was as good, if not better, than anything they showed even last year in their All-Ireland winning campaign.

As evidence for their title credentials this was gold standard stuff from the green and gold. They were ravenously hungry, rattling into the challenge time and again, denying Tyrone the oxygen of possession.

Rarely have we seen a Kerry side better in the tackle, rarely have we seen a Tyrone side so rattled by the intensity levels brought by their rivals. Would it be a stretch to say that the Kingdom out-Tyroned, Tyrone? On this occasion we think not.

Whatever about revenge for defeat at the semi-final stage two years ago – and the controversy over the delays to that game – this was the very much Jack O’Connor’s men breaking cover on their favourite of all stages.

As everyone involved would no doubt stress, there’s still a lot of football to be played between here and All Ireland Sunday, even so for the opening salvo of this weekend’s quarter-finals, it was one hell of a statement to make.

While it was very much a lights to flag type victory, Tyrone did put up some resistance for a time in the first half, in the second half though they were simply blown away, leaving them chasing shadows by the finish following a pair of goals from Seán O’Shea and man-of-the-match Diarmuid O’Connor.

The Na Gaeil man very much epitomising everything that was good about this Kerry performance, his work-rate supreme, and carrying with him that ruthless streak, especially in the third quarter.

The Kingdom already would have been by far the happier side at the half-time break. Three points clear, playing the better stuff, meaingfully although maybe not massively so. There was definitely the sense, though, that right from the off they were the ones making things happen that little bit more.

With guys like Dara Moynihan, Adrian Spillane and Paul Murphy leading the way with tackles and turnovers Kerry had a pretty solid platform from which to build and build they did starting with a Paul Geaney point four minutes in (assist Murphy).

Even though Tyrone responded rapidly through Michael McKernan (on the overlap from Darren McCurry), Kerry were full value for a three-point lead twelve minutes in following addition points from Spillane, Seán O’Shea and a David Clifford mark.

Still for all that, the Red Hand never let the Kingdom get too far out of sight. Central to their improving fortunes was Ruairí Cavanagh, who shot a pair of points on fifteen and twenty minutes, the second of which was a simply filthy dummy on Jason Foley in front of the Hill 16 end.

That score levelled the game back up at five points a piece and, while it was a cagey, patient sort of a contest typical of the modern game, it was shaping up quite nicely.

Kerry went back clear a minute late through Paudie Clifford – a real booming effort from distance matching a sweet point from Tom O’Sullivan of a similar vein – with Tyrone levelling it back up five minute later with a McCurry free.

With something of a breeze at their backs – albeit in the swirling vortex of Croke Park it can be hard to tell sometimes – Tyrone would have been hoping for at least parity at the break.

Kerry, perhaps sensing this, powered to the line, however, with a trio of points from David Clifford (two frees to go with an earlier mark) and a really sweet point from play by Diarmuid O’Connor on the half hour.

At 0-9 to 0-6 at the break, Kerry were looking fairly well set, and looked to be out-working their Ulster rivals effecting more turnovers (11 to Tyrone’s 7) and scoring six of their nine scores on the break.

The Kingdom tacked on another three points in short order at the start of the second half, Clifford (a free), O’Shea (a free) and Spillane, and all of a sudden the game looked to be getting beyond the Ulster men.

Whatever chance they had they needed a goal and when a chance came their way on 42 minutes – Conn Kilpatrick taking a quick free to allow Michael O’Neill send across the face of goal for Darragh Canavan only for Shane Ryan to snuff out the danger – they couldn’t capitalise.

From then on it was all Kerry. The green and gold added another 1-2 unanswered, Tony Brosnan with a brilliant improvised assist for O’Connor’s goal following a slip, and at 1-14 to 0-6 after 52 minutes it was curtains.

Kerry didn’t ease off at any stage, eager to lay down a marker to the rest of the field, and to their conquerors of two years previous. Take the Kingdom’s second goal as an example.

David Clifford could easily just have let the ball out over the sideline, the game well won, instead the Fossa man with seeming elastic range managed to kick it towards Brosnan who assisted O’Shea for a second Kerry goal. 2-15 to 0-9 with ten minutes to go. No mercy.

Tyrone rallied a bit with a couple of Cathal McShane scores, but Kerry never let up not for a moment, David Clifford forcing a save from Niall Morgan five minutes into time added on (shortly after his brother Paudie and Conor Meyler walked the line both on second yellow cards).

A twelve-point victory, fully merited, which will make everybody else remaining in the hat for the semi-finals come tomorrow evening sit up and take notice.

The Kingdom are back. Truth is, they’d never gone away.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-1), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor (1-2), Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea (1-5, 2f, 1 ‘45), Adrian Spillane (0-2), Paudie Clifford (0-1), David Clifford (0-5, 1m, 3f), Paul Geaney (0-1) Subs: Stephen O’Brien (0-1) for A Spillane, 50, Tony Brosnan for P Geaney, 50, Brian Ó Beaglaoich for G White, 57, Micheál Burns for D Moynihan, 58, Mike Breen for J Foley, 63

TYRONE: Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan (0-1), Ronan McNamee, Pádraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler, Ruairí Canavan (0-2), Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry (0-4f), Mattie Donnelly (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-2) Subs: Frank Burns for C Quinn (inj), 34, Cathal McShane (0-2) for R Canavan, 44, Joe Oguz for K McGeary, 44, Seán O’Donnell for M Donnelly, 63, Aidan Clarke for P Hampsey, 66

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)