Fast-starting North Kerry have too much for Kenmare Shamrocks in U21 quarter-final

St Senans’ Rory Mahony with a first half goal drove the North Kerry men to victory over Kenmare Shamrocks in Fr Breen Park on Wednesday evening Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-7

North Kerry 1-12

A simply blistering start set North Kerry on their way to victory in Fr Breen Park on Wednesday evening over home side Kenmare Shamrocks.

A trio of early points from Darragh Lynch, and two from Jack McElligott gave last year’s runners-up an early advantage, but it was a goal from St Senans’ Rory Mahony eleven minutes in that really saw them streak clear – 1-4 to 0-1.

The Shamrocks rallied somewhat thereafter with the likes of young Jack Tagney scoring, but their guests were scoring freely enough (with the likes of Cillian Holly on the score-sheet) to see them maintain a healthy five-point advantage at the break, 1-7 to 0-5.

The North Kerry men further stretched their advantage in the third quarter with points from Kevin Goulding – 1-9 to 0-6. Additional points from Kieran Mackessy and Jack McElligott in the final quarter saw them run out eight-point victors.

Kenmare captain and centre-back Tommy Cronin impressed for a side that was quite young, with a handful of minor players on board to bolster the Shamrocks who were down one or two more established players.