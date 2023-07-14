Fast-starting Ballyduff hold off Abbeydorney revival to advance to Kerry SFC semi-final

Ballyduff had a whopping fourteen-point lead at the half-time break and, while O’Dorney came back strongly in the second half, were always likely to win from there

Ballyduff's Dylan Moriarty roses above the Abbeydorney players for possession during the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Austin Stack Park on Friday evening Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Ballyduff 2-19

Abbeydorney 1-15

After their stumble against Lixnaw last time out, Ballyduff looked very much back in business in seeing off Abbeydorney to secure their place in the semi-finals (due to be played next weekend).

The green and white started like men on a mission going six points clear of O’Dorney inside the opening five minutes, and fourteen points clear come the half-time break. What’s more they weren’t remotely flattered by that either.

Even in pretty horrendous conditions the brand of hurling employed by Garry O’Brien’s outfit was really easy on the eye and, while Abbeydorney really did put them to the pin of their collar in the second half, even then the fact Ballyduff were able to rally for a finish will greatly encourage.

For their part there’s not much comfort to be drawn here for O’Dorney. Sure they played their hearts out in the second half, putting a really difficult first firmly behind them, and could have gone even closer had they taken some decent chances early in the second half, but at the end of the day it’s another year without a championship title (next year will be fifty years since their last).

Abbeydorney did manage a late goal – through half-time sub Brendan O’Leary – but it was too little too late, Ballyduff doing just enough to hold off their rivals, despite the worsening conditions, for a deserved victory.

Ballyduff had started like they meant business and then some, shooting over inside the opening twenty-three seconds with Jack O’Sullivan assisting the impressive Dylan Moriarty for a point from play.

It’s important to note that it wasn’t simply the breeze that allowed Ballyduff opening up that monster margin at half-time, it was a performance of power, pace and no little class.

Further points from Kieran O’Carroll and Pádraig Boyle (a free) inside the opening three minutes saw the green and white open an early advantage, before their first goal five minutes in.

JP O’Carroll picking out Mikey Boyle on the edge of the squad and the Kerry star rising to claim possession in that trademark style of his, before a good hook by Stephen Egan denied him the chance for a goal.

Alas on hand, at his brother’s left hand side, was Pádraig Boyle to finish with typical aplomb – 1-3 to 0-0 after five minutes. While that was far too soon to declare the game over, it was looking decidedly ominous for O’Dorney.

Brian Kennedy’s men finally got up and running on eight minutes with David Egan picking out the impressive Michael O’Leary, and a further point from Daniel O’Leary following a minute later.

Ballyduff, though, had them well in hand. They were still five points clear on the quarter hour mark, despite a second point Michael O’Leary, before a run of four points on-the-trot from 17 to 24 minutes pushed the eventual winners 1-9 to 0-3 clear. The game now very much getting away from the black and amber.

A pointed O’Leary free on 25 minutes briefly stopped the rot before Ballyduff seemed to put a cap on the affair with a second goal – Pádraig Boyle assisting Aidan O’Connor, 2-9 to 0-4. All over, one would have thought, bar the shouting.

Indeed with Ballyduff rounding out the half with a further three unanswered – and could have had another goal only for a brilliant Nigel Roche save from Kevin Goulding – and the margin out to fourteen it was all but impossible to see a way back for O’Dorney. 2-13 to 0-5 at the break.

To stand any chance Abbeydorney needed to start the second half with a bang and, to their credit, they very nearly did with Oisín Maunsell assisting Brendan O’Leary for a shot at goal only for Darragh Quinlan to save brilliantly.

As the rain became more insistent at the start of the second half, and with the breeze at their backs, Abbeydorney did reduce the margin – down to an eleven-point game inside the opening ten minutes – 2-15 to 0-11.

Decent progress towards eroding that Ballyduff advantage, but another save from Quinlan (this time on O’Mahoney) prevented them from closing up quite as much as they maybe deserved.

Still with Michael O’Leary in top form, with Jack Sheehan adding a nice score on 43 minutes, it was down to a seven-point game with quarter of an hour remaining, 2-15 to 0-14.

For their part Ballyduff were struggling to get the ball up the other end, and went seventeen minutes without a score from the 35th minute on before they finally stopped the rot with a brilliant Kevin Goulding effort over the shoulder (Pádraig Boyle did miss a free before that, the ball slipping from his grasp and Roche and James O’Connor stopping his improvised efforts at goal).

When Ballyduff followed up Goulding’s point two minutes later, it was back out to a double-digits margin, 2-17 to 0-13, and really it was difficult to see Abbeydorney overturning that margin in the six minutes of regulation time remaining.

To be fair they never gave up the ghost and with O’Leary bagging that goal – following a ‘65 dropped into the area by James O’Connor – they put probably a more representative hue on the scoreboard.

Ballyduff, though, held on, and march on, rightly so. When they’re good they’re very good, they have the potential even to be irresistible. They’ll go forward to next weekend’s semi-final with a certain amount of well-deserved confidence.

Even Abbeydorney’s second half revival might be no bad thing in the grander scheme of things for the green and whitge, keeping them from getting over-confident.

There’s still a job of work to be done, but Ballyduff have the potential to challenge. No question.

BALLYDUFF: Darragh Quinlan, Thomas Slattery, Darragh Slattery, JP O’Carroll, Kyle O’Connor, Adam Segal, Aidan O’Connor (1-1), Eoin Ross (0-1), Jack O’Sullivan (0-1), Kieran O’Carroll (0-2), Daniel O’Carroll (0-1), Kevin Goulding (0-2), Pádraig Boyle (1-7, 5f, 1 ‘65), Mikey Boyle (0-1), Dylan Moriarty (0-2) Subs: Jack Enright (0-1) for K O’Carroll (inj), 23, Tommy O’Grady for JP O’Carroll, 61, David Goulding for A O’Connor, 62 Blood: Anthony Kavanagh for K O’Connor, 30 (+4)-half-time, A Kavanagh for A O’Connor, 37-39

ABBEYDORNEY: Nigel Roche, Kieran Dineen, Stephen Egan, Mikey Clifford, Stevie O’Sullivan, James O’Connor, Ronan Donovan, Daniel O’Leary (0-1), Niall O’Mahoney (0-2), PJ Keane, Michael O’Leary (0-10, 7f), Kian Sheehan, Jack Sheehan (0-1), Oisín Maunsell, David Egan Subs: Brendan O’Leary (1-1) for PJ Keane, 18, Michael Slattery for K Sheehan, half-time, Jedd Maunsell for D O’Leary, half-time, Jack Hannon for D Egan, 45,

REFEREE: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork)