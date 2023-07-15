Exciting pairings as Kerry SHC semi-final draw is made

The semi-finals are due to be played next Saturday, July 22

We meet again: Ballyduff's Kevin Jack O’Sullivan in possession of the sliotar with Lixnaw's Darragh Shanahan (6) and John Buckley (9) in pursuit during the Garvey's County SHC Group A game in Austin Stack Park earlier this month Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Following Crotta O’Neills’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over last year’s champions, Causeway, in the second quarter-final of the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon, the semi-final draw was made in the pavilion at Austin Stack Park.

The stand-out pairing is undoubtedly Friday night’s victors Ballyduff (over Abbeydorney) and Lixnaw. The pair met in the group phase with Lixnaw, managed by former Limerick star Barry Hennessy, running out comfortable winners to top Group A.

The defeat seems to have focused Ballyduff minds if their performance over Abbeydorney is anything to go by, which will make them very tricky opponents for Lixnaw, who will have to face them for the second game in-a-row.

With Ballyduff having played a game this weekend, that probably skews the semi-final contest somewhat in their direction, even if the Hermitage Park outfit will be better rested.

The other semi-final pairing sees Crotta O’Neills paired with Kilmoyley following their win over Causeway. It’s another mouth-watering pairing, with Crotta coming in with real momentum.

The Kilflynn outfit will be seeking to make it to a first county final since 2011, having gone close to making a final return in the last couple of seasons. Kilmoyley for their part are the most experienced outfit remaining in the championship and will probably be most people’s fancies for both next weekend’s semi-final and the title two weeks after that again.

Kerry SHC semi-finals

Ballyduff v Lixnaw

Crotta O’Neills v Kilmoyley