Everything you need to know about the 16 teams in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Group by group, team by team guide to the Group Phase of the All-Ireland Football Championship starting this weekend

GROUP 1

KERRY

Seed / Qualification: First seed as Munster champions

League position: Fifth in Division 1 (three wins, four losses)

Provincial championship: Munster champions, beat Clare in the final

2022 Championship: Munster and All-Ireland champions

First round-robin game: Home to Mayo

Prediction: Kerry will target top spot in this group, and in what will be very tight game Kerry should be expected to start with a home win against Mayo on May 21. That should be followed by wins over Cork (away) and Louth (neutral) to top Group 1 and win qualification straight to the All-Ireland Quarter-finals

LOUTH

Seed / Qualification: Second seed as beaten Leinster finalists

League position: Third in Division 2 (four wins, three losses)

Provincial championship: Lost to Dublin in Leinster final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Qualifier Round 1 to Cork

First round-robin game: Home to Cork

Prediction: Their home game in the first round against Cork looks like a straight play-off to secure third place in the group. Louth are very unlikely to beat Mayo in Castlebar or Kerry at a neutral venue, but they beat Cork in the League and can do it again. Finishing third and going to the Preliminary Quarter-finals is achievable.

MAYO

Seed / Qualification: Third seed based on League ranking

League position: First in Division 1 (four wins, two draws, one loss) beat Galway in final

Provincial championship: Lost to Galway in Connacht quarter-final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Quarter-final to Kerry

First round-robin game: Away to Kerry

Prediction: No doubt that the League champions will get out of the group, with their opening game away to Kerry likely to determine which of them top the group and which comes second. A win in Killarney wouldn’t be a surprise but more likely that Mayo finish second and get home advantage in the Preliminary Quarter-finals

CORK

Seed / Qualification: Fourth seed based on League ranking

League position: Fourth in Division 2 (three wins, one draw, three losses)

Provincial championship: Lost to Clare in Munster quarter-final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Quarter-final to Dublin

First round-robin game: Away to Louth

Prediction: Highly unlikely to take anything from their games at home to Kerry and against Mayo at a neutral venue, so their first game away to Louth will be crucial for both teams’ qualification hopes. Cork beat Louth in a Qualifier last year but lost to them in this year’s League and Louth will fancy to win again. Fourth spot for Cork.

*********************

GROUP 2

GALWAY

Seed / Qualification: First seed as Connacht champions

League position: Second in Division 1 (four wins, two draws, one loss) lost to Mayo in final

Provincial championship: Connacht champions, beat Sligo in the final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland final to Kerry

First round-robin game: Home to Tyrone

Prediction: If there is a ‘group of death’ Group 2 is it. It’s not that Galway won’t qualify, but the big question is in what position they come out. As top seed Galway have the advantage in hosting Tyrone, but they play Armagh at a neutral venue and that’s no gimme. Galway are very good but they’ll need to be next their best from the start.

ARMAGH

Seed / Qualification: Second seed as Ulster runner-up

League position: Seventh in Division 1 (two wins, one draw, four losses)

Provincial championship: Ulster runner-up, lost to Derry in the final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Quarter-final to Galway

First round-robin game: Home to Westmeath

Prediction: The big question for the Orchard county is how much juice the Ulster final squeezed out of them and how well they recover. The have two weeks before hosting Westmeath in a game they should win, before a derby with Tyrone and a rematch against Galway from last year. A semi-final isn’t beyond them if they click.

TYRONE

Seed / Qualification: Third seed based on League ranking

League position: Fourth in Division 1 (four wins, three losses)

Provincial championship: Lost Ulster quarter-final to Monaghan

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Qualifier Round 1 to Armagh

First round-robin game: Away to Galway

Prediction: It will be interesting to see what Tyrone team emerges after what will be a five-week gap since their Ulster exit. They will fancy a cut of Galway in Salthill, and will relish bringing Armagh to Omagh for what will be a spiky game, and one that might very well determine who finishes second and third behind Galway.

WESTMEATH

Seed / Qualification: Fourth seed as 2022 Tailteann Cup champion

League position: Fourth in Division 3 (four wins, three losses)

Provincial championship: Lost to Louth in Leinster quarter-final

2022 Championship: Won Tailteann Cup

First round-robin game: Away to Armagh

Prediction: Already the underdog to qualify for the knock-out stage, the Tailteann Cup champions have drawn the short straw here, with the beaten Ulster finalists and Tyrone as their third seed opponent. Hard to see where they get a win, or even a draw, here. Even their home game sees them face the might of Galway, in a battle of the maroon that will only go one way.

*********************

GROUP 3

DUBLIN

Seed / Qualification: First seed as Leinster champions

League position: Second in Division 2 (six wins, one loss)

Provincial championship: Leinster champions, beat Louth in the final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland semi-final to Kerry

First round-robin game: Home to Roscommon

Prediction: They haven’t gone away, y’know. We can’t say for sure if the Jacks are fully back, either, but there’s a ominous look about Dessie Farrell’s team with Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey back, Cluxton too, and James McCarthy, Kilkenny et al looking sharp. They will top this group and after that no one will fancy them.

SLIGO

Seed / Qualification: Second seed as Connacht runner-up

League position: First in Division 4 (six wins, one loss)

Provincial championship: Lost Connacht final to Galway

2022 Championship: Lost Connacht semi-final to Roscommon

First round-robin game: Home to Kildare

Prediction: How they recover in a fortnight from the Connacht final loss will be crucial for a home game against fourth seed Kildare. Win that game and they are well on their way to a third place finish and a place in the Preliminary Quarter-final. Lose to the Lilywhites and they will need to beat Roscommon.

ROSCOMMON

Seed / Qualification: Third seed based on League ranking

League position: Third in Division 1 (four wins, three losses)

Provincial championship: Lost to Galway in Connacht semi-final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Qualifier Round 2 to Clare

First round-robin game: Away to Dublin

Prediction: Will definitely be expected to come out of the group and will target second place at least. If they beat Dublin first they should follow up with wins against the other two, but Sligo won’t fear their Connacht neighbours and manager Davy Burke going back to his native Kildare will add spice to that one.

KILDARE

Seed / Qualification: Fourth seed based on League ranking

League position: Fifth in Division 2 (three wins, four losses)

Provincial championship: Lost Leinster semi-final to Dublin

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Qualifier Round 2 to Mayo

First round-robin game: Away to Sligo

Prediction: Will head to Sligo buoyed and bullish after their narrow Leinster semi-final loss to Dublin. Glen Ryan will know a win in Sligo will most likely get them third place at least. After that they would fancy beating Roscommon to get a ‘home’ Preliminary Quarter-final, albeit that they would likely have to play that in Portlaoise.

*********************

GROUP 4

DERRY

Seed / Qualification: First seed as Ulster champions

League position: First in Division 2 (six wins, one draw)

Provincial championship: Ulster champions, beat Armagh in the final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland semi-final to Galway

First round-robin game: Home to Monaghan

Prediction: Defender their Ulster title in gutsy fashion, and overall Derry are looking a better, more rounded, smarter team than last season. Quite what effect the departure of their manager Rory Gallagher has as the summer moves on remains to be seen. Should top Group 4 and won’t fear any team in the quarter-finals.

CLARE

Seed / Qualification: Second seed as Munster runner-up

League position: Seventh in Division 2 (two wins, five losses)

Provincial championship: Munster runner-up, lost to Kerry in the final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland quarter-final to Derry

First round-robin game: Home to Donegal

Prediction: It probably jars a little that a team playing Division 3 next year is here, but Clare have been a consistent Division 2 team for some time, beat Cork and Limerick to earn their place in the Munster final. How much that Kerry defeat affects them will be key, but if they beat a sub-par Donegal in Ennis they should make it out.

MONAGHAN

Seed / Qualification: Third seed based on League ranking

League position: Sixth in Division 1 (three wins, four losses)

Provincial championship: Lost to Derry in Ulster semi-final

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Qualifier Round 1 to Mayo

First round-robin game: Away to Derry

Prediction: One of the more enigmatic teams in the Championship this year. They had a poor league but survived relegation on the last day, then beat Tyrone in Ulster in a very open game. They will face Derry again, and will know all about Donegal too. Their key game is taking Clare to Clones: win that and they will qualify.

DONEGAL

Seed / Qualification: Fourth seed based on League ranking

League position: Eighth in Division 1 (one win, one draw, five losses)

Provincial championship: Lost Ulster quarter-final to Down

2022 Championship: Lost All-Ireland Qualifier Round 2 to Armagh

First round-robin game: Away to Clare

Prediction: After beating Kerry in the first round of the League their season has unravelled with the departure of manager Paddy Carr, relegation and an early exit from Ulster. And yet a winnable game against Clare in Ennis could redeem their year a little.

*******************

Fixtures

Round 1

Saturday / Sunday, May 20-21 (first named team at home)]

Kerry v Mayo; Galway v Tyrone; Clare v Donegal; Sligo v Kildare

Saturday / Sunday, May 27-28 (first named team at home)

Dublin v Roscommon; Derry v Monaghan; Louth v Cork; Armagh v Westmeath

Round 2

Saturday / Sunday, June 3-4 (first named team at home)

Seed 3 v Seed 2; Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3

Saturday / Sunday, June 17-18 (neutral venues)

Seed 1 v Seed 2; Seed 3 v Seed 4

Preliminary Quarter-finals

June 24/25

Group runner-up v Group third-place finisher

(Group winner will have home advantage)

All-Ireland quarter-finals

July 1/2

Quarter-final Group winner v Preliminary quarter-final winner

(to be played at neutral venues; likely to be Croke Park)

All-Ireland semi-finals

July 15/16

Quarter-final winner v Quarter-final winner in Croke Park Quarter-final winner v Quarter-final winner in Croke Park

All-Ireland final

Sunday, July 30

Semi-final winner v Semi-final winnerl in Croke Park