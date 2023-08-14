Emotional Kerry manager Declan Quill says ‘the girls deserve huge credit for what they’ve done for ladies football’

Kerry’s joint-manager says the plot to spring injured captain Siofra O’Shea into action in Sunday’s final was ‘the best kept secret in Ireland for the last couple of weeks’

Declan Quill was distraught after Kerry’s loss, pure and simple. The Kerry joint-manager was very emotional in the aftermath of Kerry’s five-point loss to Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland final – the second such loss in 12 months following the 2022 final defeat to Meath – and Quill had to hold himself back from tears twice when he spoke about the team’s defeat.