East Kerry regain Kerry minor football title with help of two Calum Cronin goals from the penalty spot

East Kerry led the defending champions North Kerry by 1-6 to 0-7 at half time and some excellent goalkeeping by Pierce Moynihan helped them to a three-point win at Austin Stack Park

East Kerry 2-10

North Kerry 0-13

Two clinically converted penalties from full-forward Calum Cronin, coupled with a superlative goalkeeping display by the magnificent Pierce Moynihan, inspired East Kerry to County MFC glory after an intriguing final with North Kerry at Austin Stack Park.

Cronin’s 18th minute penalty, along with three stunning Moynihan saves to deny Aaron Kennelly, Darragh O’Keeffe and Aaron Carey, respectively, allowed the challengers to lead by two points at half-time, 1-6 to 0-7.

Then, in the second half, even though defending champions North Kerry had regained the ascendancy by the minimum of margins, Cronin’s 51st minute spot-kick, again straight down the middle, proved to be the game’s crucial score, after Sean Doolan was adjudged to have been fouled while shooting.

That green flag was the moment where North Kerry were rocked to the core, and although driven on by the inspirational Evan Boyle, there was no way back, Doolan and substitute Joey McCarthy sealing the honours for East Kerry with pointed frees in the closing minutes.

North Kerry got off to a flying start in the opening half, Aaron Kennelly winning the throw-in and careering through to set up Oisin Healy for the first point of the game, but East Kerry were quickly on level terms, Ted O’Gorman firing over the rebound after Tadgh Gosney’s shot was parried by Brian Dineen.

Gosney, in a lively beginning, exchanged points with Boyle, and after Shaun Wren launched over a monster of a point from 40 metres, the defending champions were almost in for a goal, but Kennelly’s near-post effort was turned around the post by East Kerry ‘keeper Moynihan.

Cronin, enjoying a superb tussle all evening with North Kerry full-back David Mulvihill, lofted over a curling left-footed point in the 12th minute, and after midfielder Keelan O’Shea supplemented his side’s account with a similar effort, the challengers struck for the first goal of the game.

In the 17th minute, Wren did excellently to set Darragh O’Keeffe storming towards the East Kerry goals, but eschewing the opportunity to pass to a team-mate inside, the Moyvane man saw his thunderbolt wonderfully saved by the outstanding Moynihan.

Clearing their lines after another lucky escape, East Kerry immediately went down the other end, and after Jamie Moynihan was brought down as he attempted to shoot, the referee pointed to the penalty spot, and the composed Cronin made no mistake, blasting down the middle to make it 1-4 to 0-3.

A real shot-in-the-arm for East Kerry no doubt, but North Kerry responded in style, three points on the trot from Paudie Finucane, Healy (from a ’45) and Carey bringing them back into contention, with Moynihan making his best save of all, with his foot, from the latter during that spell.

Despite another fine point from the influential Wren, East Kerry steadied the ship with minors from a Doolan (free) and the speedster Oisín Fleming, leaving the clash delicately poised heading into the second half, 1-6 to 0-7.

Cronin blazed over the bar early into the resumption to increase the East Kerry advantage to three, but with Boyle growing in stature despite being constantly marshalled by the diligent Conor Moynihan, North Kerry would soon be back on level terms.

Boyle and wing-back Ruairi O’Connell lofted over nice scores, and after Fleming was high and wide with a goal chance at one end, the unbeatable Moynihan was instantly called into action down the other, making another fine save, this time from Boyle’s soccer-style effort.

The Kerry minor captain wasn’t to be denied for long, however, curling over an absolute left-footed beauty from long-range to tie the game, and after white flags were exchanged between Doolan and substitute Gavin O’Keeffe, Wren’s converted mark had North Kerry in front in the 48th minute, 0-12 to 1-8.

Was this the moment that the reigning kingpins kicked on to retain their title? East Kerry were having none of it. In the very next attack, after he had missed an easy free, Cronin was put on the spot in more ways than one, when a second spot-kick was awarded in the 51st minute.

This was more of the controversial variety, following a wayward North Kerry kick-out that was gathered by the inrushing Doolan, and while his shot for goal was sliced wide of the post, the referee signalled for a penalty and Cronin, showing great strength of character, made no mistake with a cool finish.

Now, most certainly, North Kerry’s grip on the title was slipping away from their grasp, and while Boyle quickly responded with a pointed free, the champions couldn’t find any more scores in the last seven minutes of normal time, and in the six added minutes that were eventually played.

A black card for Pa Walsh didn’t help, nor did an injury to John Carmody, and a wasted free by Darragh O’Keeffe, but East Kerry weren’t going to let the opportunity slip away at such a late juncture, and those brace of pointed frees down the stretch were the icing on the cake for Dan McKenna’s triumphant charges.

When all is said and done, the two spot-kicks, and four brilliant saves by the goalkeeper, were the difference for East Kerry, but it’s also fair to mention that they were the better team unit on the night, with a sense of individualism blighting aspects of the North Kerry performance.

EAST KERRY: Pierce Moynihan (Glenflesk); Sean Maher (Kilcummin), Cian O’Connor (Rathmore), Gavin Barry (Gneeveguilla); Oran O’Neill (Spa), Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore), Dara Stack (Kilcummin); Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk), Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin) 0-1; Oisin Fleming (Legion) 0-1, Ted O’Gorman (Fossa) 0-1, Tadhg Gosney (Listry) 0-1; Conor Moynihan (Rathmore), Calum Cronin (Glenflesk) 2-2 (2-0 pens), Sean Doolan (Kilcummin) 0-3 (2f).

Subs: Eanna Murphy (Listry) for Gosney (49), Joey McCarthy (Spa) 0-1 (f) for O’Gorman (56), James Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for Doolan (60+5).

NORTH KERRY: Brian Dineen (Beale); Conor Egan (Tarbert), David Mulvihill (Tarbert), Luke Sheridan (Duagh); John Carmody (Listowel Emmets), Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets), Ruairi O’Connell (St Senan’s) 0-1; Aaron Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), Evan Boyle (Ballyduff) 0-4 (1f); Paudie Finucane (Tarbert) 0-1, Shaun Wren (Tarbert) 0-3 (1m), Luke Rochford (Ballyduff); Oisin Healy (Asdee) 0-2 (1 ‘45’), Aaron Carey (Listowel Emmets) 0-1, Darragh O’Keeffe (Moyvane).

Subs: Michael Coolahan (Tarbert) for Egan (ht), Gavin O’Keeffe (Finuge) 0-1 for Rochford (37), Mikey Kelly (Duagh) for Finucane (50), Ivan Conway (Finuge) for Healy (56), Pat Brosnan (Moyvane) for Carmody (inj, 60+1).

REFEREE: Gerard Murphy (Skellig Rangers)