East Kerry minor manager Dan McKenna: ‘The forwards were just incredible from start to finish’
‘Pierce [Moynihan] kept us in the game really with those three or four point-blank saves,’ the East Kerry boss enthused
The exuberant scenes at the final whistle at Austin Stack Park on Monday night showed that this was a special victory for East Kerry. Not alone had they regained their county minor football title, but they had defeated their ‘new rivals’ North Kerry in the process. That was significant.