East Kerry minor manager Dan McKenna: ‘The forwards were just incredible from start to finish’

‘Pierce [Moynihan] kept us in the game really with those three or four point-blank saves,’ the East Kerry boss enthused

East Kerry minor captain Pádraig Moynihan celebrates with the cup after victory over North Kerry in Monday evening's Keane's County MFC Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

John O'Dowd
The exuberant scenes at the final whistle at Austin Stack Park on Monday night showed that this was a special victory for East Kerry. Not alone had they regained their county minor football title, but they had defeated their ‘new rivals’ North Kerry in the process. That was significant.