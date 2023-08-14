Early indications are that Kerry ladies team managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long will step down

Declan Quill: “It’s a seven day a week job. I’ve three young kids, Darragh [Long] has two young kids. We put her heart and soul into it and put a lot of things on the back burner. We’ll really have to really think about it.”

It is a cliché as old as sport itself, that the immediate aftermath of painful defeats – or, indeed, glorious victories – is not the time to make impulsive decisions.

So it will be with Declan Quill and Darragh Long with regard to their continuing as joint-managers of the Kerry senior ladies football team, but it seems as likely as not at this stage that they will step away from the job after four years.

Appointed as co-managers of the senior team by then Ladies County Board chairman Sean Walsh at the end of 2019, Quill and Long have just completed their fourth year on the management team. There is no doubt Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat by Dublin will cut deep with both men and leave them with a long winter for reflection, the second year in a row they have to ruminate over an All-Ireland final loss, after the Kerry team came up short in the 2022 decider against Meath.

It was an emotional Quill who spoke to the media following the 0-18 to 1-10 loss to Dublin on Sunday, and though he stopped short of making any pronouncement on his own future, the indications from the Kerins O’Rahilys club man was that he might be ready to call time on his four years at the helm of the team.

“I think we put our heart and soul into it,” Quill said. “I think our local Kerry media will tell you that this has been a very long and enjoyable four years [but] it's a seven day a week job. I’ve three young kids at home, Darragh [Long] has two young kids at home. We put her heart and soul into it and put a lot of things on the back burner.

“You know, missing my son's football matches and not being there all the time to train his team and things like that,” said Quill, trying to hold in his emotions. “That kind of takes that impacts your family life too.

“It's been brilliant. I don't know. I I just don't know. We’ll really have to really think about it. There's a fabulous group there. There’s going to be a few girls that will walk away but there's a good nucleus there of younger girls coming through as well.”

The joint-managers and firm friends have elevated Kerry ladies football back to new heights, and they have guided the team to National League titles in Division 2 last year and then Division 1 earlier this year. Those two national titles, along with reaching back-to-back All-Ireland senior finals represents huge progress for this group of players under Quill and Long.

One or two players will likely step away from their inter-county careers over the winter, while team captain Siofra O’Shea is expected to have surgery on that ACL injury and will likely miss the majority of, if not all of next year’s League and Championship.

There remains a strong sense that there is still an All-Ireland title in this Kerry squad, but there is also a real sense that Dublin are back and with a young profile they could be the dominant force for the next few years.

For Quill and Long, they have put a huge amount of time and energy and sacrifice into the last four years, and deserve time and space to consider their next step.