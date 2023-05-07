Dylan Casey’s first Championship start ends with satisfying win in Munster final as Mayo and busy summer now loom

The Austin Stacks club man’s first thought were with his team mates David and Paudie Clifford after their mother Ellen’s death on Saturday

As first Championship starts go, it wasn’t the worst by any means. Scoring the game’s first point, setting up the game’s first goal, starting and finishing a Munster final that your team wins by 14 points… fair to say Dylan Casey will look back on this game with some satisfaction. And yet the difficulty of the occasion wasn’t lost on the Austin Stacks man, the occasion bathed in a sadness with the death the previous day of Paudie and David Clifford’s mother.