Dylan Casey a surprise starter for Kerry’s Munster final showdown with Clare

Rathmore’s Paul Murphy is absent from the match-day squad with Gneeveguilla’s Pa Warren replacing him

Dylan Casey of Austin Stacks comes into the Kerry team to face Clare in this Sunday's Munster final Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Dylan Casey has been named as a somewhat surprise starter for the Kerry senior footballers in Thursday evening’s team announcement. It’s the corner-back’s first championship start in the green and gold.

The Austin Stacks man has been named to the side in place of the absent Paul Murphy for Sunday’s Munster Senior Football Championship Final showdown with Clare at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (4pm).

Rathmore man Murphy is entirely absent from the match-day twenty-six, with Pa Warren taking up his place on the bench. Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ is another to miss out with Dingle’s Dylan Geaney stepping up to take his place amongst the replacements.

Other than that it’s largely the same starting fifteen as lined out against Tipperary save for Graham O’Sullivan making the switch to the half-back line to facilitate Casey’s inclusion on the full-back line.

Kerry team (v Clare)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

18. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

19. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

20. Ruairi Murphy (Listry)

21. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

24. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

25. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

26. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)