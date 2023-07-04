Duagh claim North Kerry minor league title seeing off Tarbert in the final

A Mike Galvin goal on 38 minutes proved the decisive score of the game

Duagh players celebrate their victory over Tarbert in the North Kerry Minor League final in Ballylongford on Monday evening Photo by Duagh GAA

Duagh 1-11

Tarbert 0-10

Duagh claimed the North Kerry minor league title with a four-point victory over Tarbert in Balllylongford on Monday evening.

The game had been a nip-and-tuck up until a Mike Galvin goal for the Mall eight minutes into the second half. That goal gave the eventual champions a five-point advantage and, despite Tarbert never throwing in the towel, that was enough for Duagh to emerge victorious.

Tarbert actually got the first score of the game through the impressive Shaun Wren just a minute into the contest, before Luke Sheridan levelled it up for Duagh five minutes later.

It was level again at two all following a Paudie Finucane point for Tarbert before a pair of points from Cillian McMahon and Joey Maher put Duagh 0-4 to 0-2 clear on the quarter-hour mark.

With Wren and Finucane to the fore Tarbert battled back to parity at five points each approaching half-time, but a late score for Maher gave Duagh the advantage at the break, 0-6 to 0-5.

Caolim Moriarty levelled the game back up early in the second half, but a pair of points from Mikey Kelly and Jake Heffernan pushed the Mall two points clear again coming up on 37 minutes.

Then came the game’s coup de grace, that Galvin goal for the maroon and gold. Tarbert, as we’ve said, battled on with Wren bringing it back to a three-point game on forty minutes before Maher fired Duagh for clear once more in short order.

And that’s sort of how the rest of the game played out. A point for Caolim Moriarty for Tarbert, a point for Duagh from Luke Sheridan. Tit-for-tat. Tarbert needed a goal to get back meaningfully into the game, but it never came and that was it.

A four-point win for Duagh on a good night for the Mall.