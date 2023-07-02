Draw for Kerry SHC quarter-finals has been made

Kilmoyley and Lixnaw go through to the semi-finals with the remaining four sides going to the quarter-finals

Ballyduff's Kevin Goulding and Lixnaw's Darragh Shanahan in action for the Garveys Super Value Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3 game in Austin Stack Park Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Following the conclusion of this week’s Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship group phase fixtures, the draw has been made for the quarter-finals, with the two clubs through to the semi-final stage also confirmed.

Only two of the three group winners goes directly through to the semi-final stage and following the draw in the Pavilion in Austin Stack Park on Sunday evening, 2021 champions Kilmoyley and Lixnaw took the two berths on offer.

Crotta O’Neills, the other team to top a group, missed out and will instead face reigning champions Causeway in the quarter-finals. A tricky looking tie for Kilflynn outfit and a really tasty looking contest.

The tie of the round, however, will be the meeting of league champions Abbeydorney and last year’s runners-up Ballyduff. Ballyduff, one of the favourites for this year’s championship, were unexpectedly disappointing in their nine-point defeat on Sunday to Lixnaw.

The Hermitage Park outfit, however, for whom Kerry star Shane Conway delivered twelve points, might dispute that interpretation and with a semi-final to look forward to, won’t fear anybody from here on out in this year’s race for the Neilus Flynn.

The quarter-finals are due to be played on the weekend of July 15/16.