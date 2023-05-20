Disappointing Kerry fall to hugely impressive Mayo as 28-year unbeaten home record falls

An Eoghan McLaughlin goal ten minutes from the end secured Mayo the win and saw Kerry fall in Killarney for the first time since 1995

David Clifford of Kerry reacts after a second half missed goal chance during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry 0-17

Mayo 1-19

It had to happen some time, records are made to be broken, that which goes up must come down, all empires fall.

That’s not going to make it any easier for Kerry to take, to lose an almost thirty year unbeaten home record, to be handed a pretty chastening defeat at the hands of an at times rampant Mayo, to have all sorts of questions raised about their championship credentials in their first meaningful test of the season.

Mayo deserved to win, deserved to win by at least the five-point margin they wound up winning by and if anything one could argue that somewhat flattered the Kingdom.

Yes, there was a spell in the second half when Paudie Clifford began to pull the strings and work his magic, in tandem with his simply sensational younger brother David, that Kerry looked like pulling the fat out of the fire, but it would very much have been against the run of play by and large.

Once Mayo grabbed their goal – at the fifth clear-cut opportunity to rattle the back of Shane Ryan’s net – that really was that from the home side, bar a few stings of waspish David Clifford quite obviously frustrated by how his side were playing and how they had played throughout.

Where Mayo brought intent, pace and energy, Kerry were largely lacking all of the above. Honestly they looked like the side out of championship action since the beginning of April, not Mayo.

There really wasn’t much evidence for the Kingdom’s Munster campaign standing them in good stead. Instead it was Mayo who looked much the sharper side out the box, snapping into the tackle, playing with a crispness and a pace that the home side rarely matched.

The National League champions were keen as mustard and just a minute in had cut the Kerry defence asunder for a goal chance by Diarmuid O’Connor, which was brilliantly saved by Shane Ryan between the sticks.

If one imagined that might be the warning Kerry needed that they were in a game, the message didn’t quite get through as two minutes later Matthew Ruane played in the excellent James Carr for the visitors’ second goal chance of the game, again expertly saved by Ryan.

Ryan O’Donoghue picked up the break and slotted it over for Mayo’s first point of the game and an early lead. Even with that and with Mayo looking the more cohesive force, they struggled to put any great distance between themselves and the Kingdom.

Twelve minutes in, thanks to a simply outrageous point from distance by David Clifford, it was level at three points each. Four on the spin from there – starting with a sweet point by Pádraig O’Hora at the end of arguably the move of the half – pushed Mayo four clear by the 23rd minute, 0-3 to 0-7, and it wasn’t at all an undeserved lead.

Kerry were struggling to win a break around the middle, were taking on water at the back – Aidan O’Shea had Dylan Casey in all sorts of bother, O’Donoghue had the better of Tom O’Sullivan – and were quite sloppy in possession.

Despite all that, they’re still Kerry, still the All Ireland champions and with Kerry effecting a very decent press on the Mayo kick-out following a couple of frees, had it rather remarkably back to a one-score game by the half-hour mark – 0-7 to 0-8.

It seemed scarcely deserved, but with Mayo pushing on quite ruthlessly to the half-time whistle with four points unanswered – the first of which was a well-worked score for O’Donoghue, started by a brilliant Colm Reape kick-out which evaded a Kerry press – the scoreboard had a more accurate hue to it at the break, 0-7 to 0-12.

The Kingdom very much there for the taking, the question now whether or not Mayo had the wherewithal to do so? And would the Kingdom’s half-time switches – Adrian Spillane and Paul Geaney – do enough to alter the dynamic of the game?

Mayo started the half with a Matthew Ruane point – bundling over Jack Barry in a microcosm of the game in doing so – as if to say they weren’t going to leave this one behind them.

Even then there were a few nervy moments, as the Kingdom mounted something of a revival, sparked as we’ve said by Paudie Clifford, more certain in his role after the break.

A sweeping Clifford pass on 44 minutes very nearly resulted in a goal for his brother – Paul Geaney also involved – but for a classy save by Reape. In the space of about five minutes Clifford had three goal-scoring opportunities.

For the second he forced a brilliant block on the line from Sam Callinan on 46 minutes, which makes it sound a bit like it was one-way traffic for a time, but that was truly never the case. Indeed, Shane Ryan was forced into action again himself on 49 minutes to deny Ruane (assist Carr).

The home crowd were really getting into it now and some wonder scores by Clifford raised the roof with the Kingdom back to within three on 54 minutes – 0-13 to 0-16.

That was the high-water mark for the Kingdom with Mayo’s goal following shortly after on 60 minutes. Eoghan McLaughlin converting following a brilliant move involving Tommy Conroy, Jack Carney, and Ryan O’Donoghue.

For all Mayo’s obvious athleticism and power and pace, this was a victory built on some simply brilliant football too let us not forget. For the second time in three months they handed out a lesson to the green and gold.

To do so in championship, in the Kingdom’s citadel on the Lewis Road, well that’s the sort of thing that makes one sit up and take notice. Not least of which Jack O’Connor and his players.

If they’re going to win back-to-back All Irelands, Mayo have shown Kerry the level they must aspire to. The shadow boxing is well and truly over, Kerry are the fight of their lives now.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-2), Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan (0-1), Seán O’Shea (0-3, 2f, 1 ‘45), Paudie Clifford, Tony Brosnan, David Clifford (0-8, 3f), Paul Geaney (0-3) Subs: Paul Murphy for D Casey, half-time, Adrian Spillane for T Brosnan, half-time, Ruairí Murphy D Moynihan, 45, Brian Ó Beaglaoich for T Morley, 58, Stephen O’Brien for J Barry, 63 Blood: Paul Murphy for T Morley, 23-27

MAYO: Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Sam Callinan, Pádraig O’Hora (0-1), Conor Loftus, Donncha McHugh (0-1), Matthew Ruane (0-2), Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty (0-1), Jack Carney (0-1), Jordan Flynn (0-1), Aidan O’Shea (0-3, 2f, 1m), James Carr (0-3), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-5, 2f) Subs: Paddy Durcan for J Doherty, 46, Enda Hession for S Callinan, 47, Tommy Conroy for J Carr, 52, Eoghan McLaughlin (1-0) for P O’Hora, 55, Stephen Coen for J Coyne, 59

REFEREE: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)