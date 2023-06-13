Dingle’s Mark O’Connor set to play his 100th game in the AFL with Geelong Cats

Geelong Cats coach Chris Scott: ‘Mark O’Connor is a leader in our footy team and he was that after fifty games, much less a hundred. I am just full of admiration for what he has done’

Kerry’s All-Ireland minor football championship winning captain from 2015, Mark O’Connor, is set to make his 100th appearance in the Australian Football League (AFL) this weekend, joining a very small number of Irish men to play 100 times in the Aussie Rules game.

O’Connor signed for Geelong Cats as a category B rookie in October 2016 and made his senior AFL debut the following year, before quickly establishing himself as a regular in the Cats team. Last September O’Connor – along with his Geelong team mate Zach Tuohy, from Laois – became one of just three Irish men to win the AFL Premiership, after the Cats beat Sydney Swans in the Grand Final.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old is expected to play in his 100th AFL game with Geelong taking on Port Adelaide in Adelaide. O’Connor will join a select group of Irish men to reach the century mark, emulating his fellow Kerry men Sean Wight and Tadhg Kennelly, his current Cats team mate Zach Tuohy, Dubliner Jim Stynes, and Pearce Hanley from Mayo.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Geelong Cats coach Chris Scott was full of praise and admiration for what O’Connor has already achieved in the AFL.

“Mark O’Connor is a leader in our footy team and he was that after fifty games, much less a hundred. I am just full of admiration for what he has done. I shouldn’t say this because it sounds like I am comparing him to other underage interviews that I have been involved with, but as an 18-year-old he was the most together young person I’ve ever spoken to in an interview situation and he’s just improved since then. We had high hopes early,” Scott said.

“I think it is a remarkable effort and it does reflect the fact that those guys are the cream of the crop from Ireland. Mark was very young when he came out, but he was already a really well-established Gaelic player. Even if you take out the footy side and the fact that it is a different game, Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor, even Oisín [Mullin] in the early stages, their ability to come to the other side of the world and not only kind of fit in with what we are trying to do at a professional elite level but have an influence,” the Cats coached said.

“And I will say again, just removing the footy side because they do have some individual physical traits that help them, every Irish man that I’m aware of that has come out and had success, they tend to be really well put together people. Mark has been that for us.”