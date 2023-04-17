Dingle and Lios Póil must meet again after stalemate in West Kerry Senior Football League final

Dingle 0-10

Lios Pόil 2-4

The Lee Strand West Kerry League Final will have to be played all over again after Dingle and Lios Pόil played out an entertaining draw in a hard-fought game in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Sunday.

Lios Pόil started better and were awarded a penalty shortly after the start of the match. Lios Pόil’s Colm Ó Muirthile gave Dingle goalkeeper Gavin H Curran no chance when he converted from the penalty spot. Dingle lost Cathal Bambury with an injury shortly after to add to their woes.

Donnacha Ó hUigín kicked a point from play for Lios Pόil and Dingle registered their first score through a Conor Geaney point from play. Tomás Sheehy added another point for Dingle with a kick from play. With 15 minutes played in the first half the score was Dingle 0-2 to 1-1 Lios Pόil.

Two Colm Ó Muirthile points from free kicks extended Lios Pόil’s lead. Brian O’Connor kicked a point from play for Dingle and Marc Ó Mainnín kicked a point from a free kick for Lios Pόil. Dingle were reduced to 14 men when Brian O’Connor was shown a red card.

A great pass from Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh to Donnacha Ó hUigín gave him the momentum to round his man and score Lios Pόil’s second goal. Dingle responded with a Conor Flannery point from play and points from free kicks for Tomás Sheehy and Mikey Geaney. At half time the score was Dingle 0-6 to 2-4 Lios Pόil.

Dingle opened the restart with two Tomás Sheehy points from free kicks. Gavan Curran added a point from play for Dingle. At the three-quarter mark Lios Pόil led by the minimum, 2-4 to 0-9.

With 49 minutes played Conor Geaney levelled the game with a point from play for Dingle. With both sides defending stoutly, space was at a premium and with some bad shot decisions, the wide tally grew for both teams.

Lios Pόil, with the extra man, should have pressed on but Dingle’s experience stood to them, and when referee Gary Kissane blew the full time whistle the score was Dingle 0-10 to 2-4 Lios Pόil.

Details for when the replay will be played have not yet been confirmed.

DINGLE: Gavin H Curran, Conor Flannery (0-1), Seán Óg Moran, Mícheál Flannery, Brian O’Connor (0-1), Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan, Mikey Geaney 0-1 (1f), Paul Devane, Mikey Boland, Christopher Kane, Tomás Sheehy 0-4 (3f), Conor Geaney (0-2), Cathal Bambury. Fir Ionaid: Gavan Curran (0-1).

LIOS PÓIL: Cathal Ó Súilleabháin, Seán Ó Conchúir, Rónán Ó Grifín, Dara Ó Súilleabháin, Seán Ó Núnáin, Garreth Ó Núnáin, Cathal Ó Gealbháin, Nollag Ó hUigín, Donnacha Ó hUigín (1-1), Cormac Ó Cinnéide, Colm Ó Muirthile 1-2 (1-2f), Aodán Mac Gearailt, Marc Ó Mainnín (0-1), Séamus Mac Gearailt, Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh. Fir Ionaid: Seán Ó Catháin.

Referee: Gary Kissane (Kerins O’Rahillys)