Determined Kerry outlast brilliant Derry in a semi-final classic

Derry were the better side for much of the game, but Kerry showed the mark of champions in how they pushed for the line

David Clifford of Kerry celebrates at the final whistle after his side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry 1-17

Derry 1-15

The roar went up, the green and gold crowd rose to their feet, they sensed it, sensed that the Kingdom was on the march.

Derry, for so much of the game the better side, were beginning to falter somewhat and Kerry, doing as champions do, were poised to strike. It wasn’t even a score that got the Kerry fans so animated. It was a turnover, a kick-out won against the head by Paudie Clifford.

Momentum swinging from one side of the pendulum to the other, clear as day, right there in front of the Hogan Stand. From that turnover Stephen O’Brien kicked the Kingdom in front and, despite a nervy twenty minutes preceding it, they were on their way to the final yet again.

For the fans who made their way from the south west it was as sweet a moment as one could imagine. Their team showing fight, showing bite, showing that they’re not done yet, not by a long shot.

At the end of a rollicking seventy minutes of top quality action, Jack O’Connor’s men were still standing. Not only that they were getting stronger the closer to Joe McQuillian’s final whistle we came.

Ahead of an All Ireland final against Dublin in two weeks time, you couldn’t have asked for much better preparation. Outlasting a fearless Derry side, after a breathless encounter, the game of the summer so far.

It’s hard to imagine now what it was we were expecting. A cagey, slow, dull sort of a game pockmarked by lateral passing, pressing and probing. A chess match.

Instead it was a simply explosive start, firing the staring gun on a propulsive, riveting first-half contest with thrills, spills and a serious competitive edge.

Derry, put simply, came to play. They didn’t go away from what makes them what they are, but the quality of the execution was simply out of this world. The slick transitions and brilliant attacking play adding up to a 84% rate of return.

The Oak Leaf county could have been in for a goal less than a minute in, Niall Loughlin denied by Tom O’Sullivan. Kerry, of course, were no slouches out of the box themselves, Gavin White playing a one-two with Paul Geaney for a shot himself, saved by Odhran Lynch.

David Clifford got the Kingdom up and running four minutes in with a point from play. Sixty seconds later Derry had their opening goal, Gareth McKinless with the rebound finish having just assisted Brendan Rodgers for a shot saved on the line (by Tadhg Morley).

Then, from the kick-out, Kerry went down the other end and responded with a goal of their own within seconds. White, again linking up with Geaney. Geaney finding Seán O’Shea who passed across the face of goal for… White to finish. Derry can’t say they weren’t warned on that one.

Five minutes played Kerry a point in front, 1-1 to 1-0. It was level shortly after with Pádraig McGrogan shooting over (picking up an injury in the process).

McGrogan’s point was the first of three unanswered from Derry for a two-point lead by the fifteenth minute, but Kerry were never too far out of touch, even if Derry were probably making more of the running.

Points from Diarmuid O’Connor, a peach, and Paudie Clifford, industrious throughout, levelled it up at 1-3 each. It was level again at 1-4, 1-5 and 1-6 as we were treated to a real feast of football with David Clifford very much acting as the tip of the Kerry spear.

The dismissal of Diarmuid O’Connor on a black card – merited from our vantage point for a foul on Brendan Rogers – on 27 minutes gave Derry the opportunity to stretch their legs a little and they did just that out-scoring Kerry five points to two to the break for a well-merited three-point advantage, 1-11 to 1-8.

At half-time we were left wondering could they (both teams) keep up that relentless pace, and could they (Derry) continue to convert at such a sky-high level?

Well yes, and no. There were times in the second half when Kerry were quite flat, quite indifferent, there for the taking. Derry, though, despite keeping up that high-energy, high-intensity game plan, just couldn’t keep up that level of efficiency in front of the posts.

Derry were sometimes a little unlucky – a shot for a point striking the upright – more so though when you fail to take upwards of ten chances (three block downs on shots, shots dropped short, goal chances snuffed out) you’re the author of you own misfortune.

All the same there was a resiliency to Derry, responding well to Kerry opening the second half with a pair of points from Clifford and Seán O’Shea (a different animal entirely after the break) to go back two points clear following a wonderful effort form Conor Doherty on 41 minutes.

Still those missed chances were beginning to come against them – including a goal chance for Niall Toner blocked down by Paul Murphy on 45 minutes – so that when Kerry went level at 1-12 each on 48 minutes (O’Shea with a sweet strike) they could have few complains.

Even then they didn’t wilt and with points from Ciarán McFaul and McGuigan (from a free) were two points up – 1-14 to 1-12 – heading into the final ten minutes of play.

The warning signs very much blinking for the Kingdom, which maybe was just what they needed to kick on as the subs began to make their presence felt.

Stephen O’Brien, on from the start of the second half, was a revelation and on 65 minutes assisted Jason Foley a shot at goal, saved by the irrepressible Lynch.

Referee Joe McQuillian called it back for a free converted by O’Shea (for a foul on O’Brien) and with Kerry now just one-point down, the Kerry fans really rowed in behind their men.

All of a sudden all the energy was in Kerry’s favour, as they kicked five unanswered to see off the Derry uprising. Kerry were in Derry’s faces, winning breaks, winning turnovers, feeding off the energy in a positive loop.

A Clifford free pulled Kerry level on 66. O’Brien with a deserved point on 68 minutes put Kerry in front, 1-15 to 1-14, and from there it was hard to imagine the game going any other way.

Of course, it didn’t. Derry had their chances, didn’t take them, and against the Kingdom that’s a very, very dangerous thing indeed. For the green and gold, meanwhile, it was just about the perfect sort of a victory to take ahead of an All Ireland final in two weeks time.

What hasn’t killed Kerry might only make them stronger.

KERRY: Shane Ryan (0-1), Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea (0-4, 1f), Adrian Spillane, Paudie Clifford (0-1), David Clifford (0-9, 4f, 1m), Paul Geaney Subs: Stephen O’Brien (0-1) for A Spillane, half-time, Brian Ó Beaglaoich for P Murphy, 54, Tony Brosnan for P Geaney, 54, Micheál Burns for D Moynihan, 58, Ruairí Murphy for P Clifford, 70(+2) Black Card: Diarmuid O’Connor, 27-38

DERRY: Odhran Lynch (0-1), Chrissy McKaigue, Eoghan McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty (0-1), Gareth McKinless (1-0), Pádraig McGrogan (0-1), Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers (0-2), Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy (0-2)(, Ethan Doherty, Ciarán McFaul (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-6, 3f), Niall Loughlin Subs: Pádraig Cassidy for P McGrogan (inj), 8, Benny Heron for P Cassidy, 50, Lachlan Murray for N Toner, 59, Shea Downey for E McEvoy, 70(+1), Ben McCarron for G McKinless (inj), 70(+8)

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)