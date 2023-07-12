Derry can be party poopers only if Kerry let their standards drop

Thinking this semi-final is a fait accompli could prove dangerous for those of a green and gold persuasion

For our sins – and it really did feel like a form of penance – we watched the Cork v Derry quarter-final the other week.

Partially because we were interested in the game for the game’s sake, partially because we’re somewhat invested in John Cleary’s tenure as Cork manager and the revival of the Rebels as a meaningful force, and partially as a busman’s holiday.

The chances were fairly decent that Kerry could end up facing Derry in the semi-finals, and so it came to pass. Job done then. Halfway decent information stored away for the semi-final preview.

The trouble is, the game was entirely forgettable save for a vague sense we had watching it that Kerry probably didn’t have much to fear from either county considering the powerful display they’d given the night before against Tyrone.

That sort of gauzy feeling is probably dangerous and it’s one that most of us have bought into it seems over the last week and-a-half or so. There’s been more talk about Kerry v Dublin, than Kerry v Derry.

No, we don’t think that extends to the Kerry management and panel, all the same it’s in the air down here (and beyond let’s be honest). Could it be the case that we’re all underestimating the scale of the challenge faced by Kerry this Sunday?

Absolutely it could. Derry are perfectly placed to pull off an ambush. After all the Oak Leaf county are back-to-back Ulster champions. A side very much on the march having secured promotion back to Division 1.

Time was, that would be enough to give Kerry football folk all sorts of worries. You know, the way everyone of a green and gold persuasion was so cautious if not downright concerned in the lead up to the quarter-final with Tyrone.

The semi perverse thing about this is that, as Jack O’Connor was keen to stress at his pre-match press briefing on Monday evening, Derry are quantifiably better than Tyrone.

Why then aren’t Kerry folk more fearful? Is it simply that Tyrone have a stranglehold on the collective Kerry imagination? Or more that less heed is given to Derry, because of the style of football they play?

Probably it’s a combination of both. It’s possible that because a team is – how to put this delicately – not engaging you, it becomes that much easier to dismiss the threat they pose. That easily could be a rock upon which you perish.

Whatever else they’ll do on Sunday, Derry won’t make it easy for Kerry. They’ll make it a dogfight. They’ll funnel back, they’ll frustrate, they’ll be ferocious in the tackle, and when they break they can be deadly dangerous.

Just about the only thing that does stick in the memory from their victory over Cork was the way they were able to respond within seconds to Cork’s goal for one of their own – via corner-back Conor Doherty.

There was something really rather impressive about that ability to turn it on and strike back so ruthlessly. Then again you’d have to wonder why that ambition isn’t there more of the time. Also watching back the footage of that goal, we’re not sure it’s one the Kingdom would have conceded.

Kerry’s defence is operating at a higher level than Cork’s for starters, and with three Rebel defenders initially between Doherty and the goal-line (not including keeper Micheál Aodh Martin) it wasn’t a great goal to give away quite honestly.

We don’t mean to dismiss Derry’s attacking potential, some of the scores they’ve shot this championship have been absolutely out of the top drawer with strike runners and some exhilarating counter-attacking football, but there still doesn’t seem to be enough there to overhaul the Kingdom.

Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan (who was held scoreless from play against Cork) are, as the vernacular goes, ballers, but it’s a team set-up to contain and control rather than attack.

Of course, there’s more than one way to skin a cat and if every side played the same type of football the world would be a less interesting place, but it does kind of feel like there’s a glass-ceiling to the way Derry are approaching things right now and on Sunday they’ll crash up against it.

It’s just very, very hard to imagine that Derry can outscore Kerry playing the way they are. Sure, Derry won’t exactly be rolling out the red carpet to Kerry’s attacking sextet, but there’s enough quality, nous and knowhow amongst these Kerry players to work their way around what Derry bring to the table.

As Jack O’Connor noted, again during his Monday press briefing, that this won’t be the first time Kerry have come up against a very defensive side this year, so it’s unlikely to be a shock to the system.

That’s not, obviously, to say that it’ll be easy, or anything of the sort. In fact it’ll probably be a fairly dour struggle. If Kerry win this game, as we expect they should, it’ll probably be by a fairly modest margin.

There’s been a lot of talk this week about Kerry’s ability shoot from distance – with the likes of Seán O’Shea and David Clifford – as a way to circumvent the Derry system, and yeah that’s a weapon, but it can also be a trap if shots drop short or go wide consistently. It’ll have to be employed relatively cautiously we’d suggest.

All of this is presupposing that Kerry will have the lion’s share of the possession and will do most of the running, which probably is a safe enough bet, so it’ll be up to Kerry to be patient and not leave themselves open on the counter.

The Kerry defence, as we’ve said, is back to operating at a very high level. Jason Foley looks the form defender in the country, and will surely pick up danger-man McGuigan.

Indeed, if Kerry can match their level of intensity from the quarter-final, they could well be the ones discommoding Derry rather than the other way around.

When it comes down to it, as good as Derry have been, as effective as they’ve been, as good a set of players as they have – guys Chrissy McKaigue and Gareth McKinless are up there with the best of the best – Kerry are simply a better team.

Kerry have have better players, more big-game Croke Park experience, and with a potential Kerry Dublin final in the offing, have all the incentives in the world. They really should win this match.

That’s not to say that we or they can afford to be blasé about it. Derry have just enough about them to be party poopers, but only if Kerry let their standards dip too far.

Verdict: Kerry

ALL IRELAND SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Derry

Sunday, July 16

Croke Park, Dublin 4pm