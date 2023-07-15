Derry boss Ciarán Meenagh says his team is ‘certainly not going to make up the numbers’ against Kerry

Oak Leaf manager says Kerry have capacity to devour you on mistakes if there is a slight hint of an opportunity

While Derry’s camp were satisfied with the control element of their win over Cork, manager Ciarán Meenagh feels they will have to up their game “several levels” ahead of Sunday’s Croke Park showdown with All-Ireland champions Kerry.

The Oak Leafers are unbeaten since shipping four goals in the second half of the league final defeat at the hands of Dublin.

There was a upheaval of Meenagh taking over from outgoing manager Rory Gallagher in the days after retaining their Ulster title, but Derry – while almost going under in their draw with Monaghan – have maintained their winning run.

Meenagh, an All-Ireland minor and u-21 winner with Tyrone, feels Derry left too many scoring chances behind them in the second quarter against Cork and is conscious of the threat Dublin and Kerry bring to the table.

“If we’d scored the [Shane McGuigan] penalty and scored one or two of the easy chances at the end of it, we’d have come out with the 10-point victory,” Meenagh said, comparing it to the finale of their win over Donegal when Rory O’Donnell’s goal cut the Oakleaf winning margin to five points.

“The initial reaction after the Cork game was that we didn’t win it by what we deserved to win it by.”

Meenagh felt they’d coped well with Cork’s kick-out press and hammered the momentum the Rebels fed off in their win over Roscommon.

“It was very, very satisfying. We took the Tuesday evening and drew a line under that performance with our video work,” Meenagh added.

“As satisfying and brilliant that it is to be in an All-Ireland semi-final, we’ll have to go up several levels if we are to have a similar outcome against the Kingdom.”

It’s a first championship meeting of the counties since 2004, with Derry not having beaten the Kingdom since the 2008 NFL decider in Parnell Park.

Since then, Kerry have won the last five senior games including the league decider 12 months later the 2015 clash in Celtic Park when Paul Geaney hit 1-5 in a Kingdom since.

Both counties have been at the forefront at underage level over the last decade. Kerry beat Derry in 2015 (semi-final), 2016 (quarter-final) and 2017 (final) during their golden era.

Derry’s minor win on Sunday was their second in the nine years since a Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan inspired side ended a 13-year famine to land the Ulster title.

The Oakleafers have been in seven of the last nine Ulster finals, winning four and many of the players will cross paths with the former Kerry starlets on the biggest stage on Sunday.

It will be Derry’s 20th competitive game of season, a by-product of the new-look season and putting an early focus on winning the McKenna Cup and promotion which added a league final to the mix.

“It all feels somewhat surreal,” Meenagh said of the week on week nature of 20 games in 27 weeks.

“You don’t have time to step outside of bubble and the whirlwind in which you are in.

“It’s just putting one foot in front of the other, one day to the next, preparing your video sessions, preparing your training, dealing with all the issues along the way. You don’t have time to sit back and reflect. It’s a whirlwind, but in time and in reflection, when I look back, the stresses and the pressures, the adrenaline, the satisfaction you get from all of that as well will be something maybe I will reflect on fondly.”

When asked about the proposition of Derry’s young guns graduating to play the top teams, the Galways, Dublins and the Kerrys, Meenagh feels there is little to chose until the cutting edge in attack.

“Kerry, in terms of how all teams play, the model is not that much different in terms of tactics. But, when you look at Kerry, it’s Kerry and Dublin and their capacity to devour you on mistakes if there is a slight hint of an opportunity,” said Meenagh.

Life in Division 2 and at stage in the Ulster Champions brought a buffer at the end certain errors in games. There wasn’t the same jeopardy with any slip.

“With the quality these teams have, with their ability and the style of football they can play and the quality of the forwards they have, they put your lights out very quick.

“You saw it with Dublin in the National League final. I watched that game this week again and it’s how devastating they are on their ability to punish you when they win long kick-outs or when they turn you over.

“If we don’t play to win, we won’t win the game but playing to win and to go after opposition creates its own problems and that’s the fine line we are going to have to walk on Sunday. We are under no illusions of who we are playing and what it is, but we are certainly not in the position where we are going down to make up the numbers.”