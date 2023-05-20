Deflated Kerry manager Jack O’Connor says ‘I thought we left our full-back line out to dry a bit’ against athletic Mayo

O’Connor says he has been involved with Kerry teams before that have been beaten by more and finished the year successfully: ‘We need to learn from this’

It goes without saying that Jack O’Connor was a disappointed man on Saturday afternoon. When the final whistle blew at Fitzgerald Stadium, Kerry had been deservedly beaten by Mayo, and their round-robin campaign was off to the worst possible start.

The Kingdom could have no complaints either, and the manager, most certainly, wasn’t going to make any. While there was only a five-point margin between the sides at the end, as was the case at half-time, the Connacht side were in control of proceedings, basically, from beginning to end.

There were some fine individual displays from the likes of Shane Ryan and David Clifford, but the immediate aftermath of the contest was no time for positives. It had been a real bad day at the office for the defending All-Ireland champions, and now they have no choice but to respond.

“We just seemed to get no momentum in the game. Mayo’s long kick-outs gave us trouble, particularly in the first half. Every time they won a long kick-out, they appeared be in on us. Even when we tried to press the kick-out, they won the long kick-out, so that is something we obviously have to revisit,” he said.

“We have to look at the way we set up tactically as well. We obviously conceded too much and it appeared as if we weren’t able to put enough heat on in the middle third of the pitch to slow them down.

“They are a very athletic team and a powerful running team, and I thought we left our full-back line out to dry a bit, and we are going to have to look at that. I think we have to take as much responsibility as the players, because we obviously did not get it right either.”

Honest words from the Dromid Pearses man, and he also fully accepted that if it hadn’t been for the brilliance of his goalkeeper, who made four point-blank saves during the course of the game, things would have been even worse for his charges on the scoreboard.

“That is correct. I know we had two or three goal chances in the second half that could have gone in but, in the general scheme of things, they had as many goal chances, if not more than us, and maybe more clear-cut. Obviously there is something not functioning there that we are not blocking out those goal chances, we’re not blocking out the defence the way we should be,” he said.

After a predictably up-and-down National League campaign following the success of last season, Kerry seemed to have returned to better form with the facile victories over Tipperary and Clare. Yet Mayo were always going to provide the sternest test of the Kingdom’s current well-being, and now we know that there is serious work to be done.

“This is a big step-up, we played a Division 3 team, and then a Division 2 team, one who is gone to Division 4, and the other who has been relegated to Division 3. This was a big step-up in class today, and it was a big wake-up call. Obviously we’re not as good as people thought we were after the Clare game,” he added.

“You can only play what’s in front of you. But the big thing for us is we need to learn from today. I’ve been involved with Kerry teams before that have been beaten by more than this and came back and finished the year successfully.

“I was involved when we were beaten by Cork by eight points up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2009 and we came back and won the All-Ireland after. We need to learn from this. We need to use this experience to pick our team the way we need to pick it, and maybe set up slightly different tactically.”

While Kerry were, frustratingly, below par in many aspects of the game, O’Connor was particularly annoyed by the many needless turnovers that led to Mayo scores, and by the fact that there was too much of an end-to-end feel to the match for long spells.

“We turned over the ball a lot, it’s like we were nervy or something, I’m not sure what the reason was. We gave away some awful stupid turnovers. They’re a killer against a running team like Mayo because next time you’ll see it is when Shane Ryan is kicking it out. It will either be a score, or the ball will be killed dead. That was disappointing, yeah,” O’Connor said.

“Look, it turned too much into a basketball game, which wasn't what we intended. What I mean by that is that it was up and down the field, up and down the court. That's not the way we intend to play and that came about by us, particularly early in the game, giving the ball away cheaply and then not being in position to defend properly on the counter-attack. Then you look lacklustre when you give the ball away, because it demoralises you.”

Kerry now have a fortnight to chew on this result before they make the trip to Cork for round two. You can be sure that the inquisition into Saturday’s performance won’t pull any punches. O’Connor is fully aware that there has to be a comprehensive response against the Rebels.

“Let’s see if there’s a reaction from us now in two weeks’ time. We’ll need it. Yeah, obviously Mayo were able to go away and work on the stuff that they needed to work on. But no excuses, we’d still be disappointed with the way we played. We were a good bit off it there today.

“I’ve said it consistently that Cork will be hard beaten up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They’re not as bad as they were against Clare, no way in the world, and obviously they’ll have a stronger team, with the likes of (Brian) Hurley back.

“We’re expecting a big test, but we will need to get our own house in order, and we need to improve. If today will prove to be a chance to get our feet back on the ground, then it will be worthwhile.”

Kerry are nursing a bloody nose. But they haven’t been counted out just yet. Time to get up off the canvass and fight back. There is no other way.