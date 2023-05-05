Defeat for Kerry would be catastrophic and that is why they won’t lose to Clare in Munster final

Clare are a very organised team that will stress test Kerry, but the Munster champions should comfortably defend their title and clinch no.1 seed for the All-Ireland Group Phase

Tony Brosnan in action against Manus Doherty and Eoin Cleary of Clare during the McGrath Cup in January at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cards on the table straight off. We are not going to disrespect Clare by suggesting Kerry will beat them out the Gaelic Grounds gates in the same fashion as they did Tipperary in last week’s provincial semi-final. But we’re not going to patronise Clare either, and suggest that they might pull off another 1992 and beat Kerry next Sunday.

Insofar as it is a 70-minute game of football then yes, Clare couldwin. Clare mightwin. But do we really think Clare willwin? Not a chance.

This is another David versus Goliath game in a Munster Championship that Goliath/Kerry has dominated for more or less the last decade. Only Cork – in a December ambush – has managed to bring Kerry to their knees in the provincial championship in the last 10 years. Sunday will be Clare’s first Munster final appearance in a decade. Draw your own conclusions.

Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé is right to be wary of Sligo in Saturday’s All-Ireland U-20 semi-final, and his senior counterpart, Jack O’Connor, won’t take Clare lightly either. Jack has plenty of previous with tight scraps in games Kerry were expected to win, and even though they did win the vast majority of those matches O’Connor will know that there are landmines and pitfalls everywhere in championship football.

Speaking to The Kerryman ahead of Sunday’s game, O’Connor referenced his first Munster final as Kerry manager, in 2004 against Limerick and how that team – managed by the late Liam Kearns – took Kerry right to the precipice before the Kingdom just about fell over the winning line.

We can’t say if this Clare team is as good as that Limerick team was, but then again it’s impossible to compare that Kerry team in July 2004 (they would go on to win the All-Ireland that year but had been hounded into submission by Tyrone the previous summer). What we can say with some certainty is that Clare in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday have the potential to make life uncomfortable for Kerry for much of the game.

But the simple truth is that the Munster and All-Ireland champions shouldn’t be unduly ruffled by a team headed for Division 3 league football next year. Clare might consider themselves unlucky or whatever to have been relegated from Division 2 this spring, but then Kerry would counter that with a small bit of luck they would have been in a Division 1 final, which they might well have won. Carve it up whatever which way and there are still ten to a dozen league places between Kerry and Clare at any given time.

That’s not the half of it. Kerry have All Stars. They have an wily All-Ireland winning manager. They have players with huge experience of performing in major finals, and of winning them. They have David Clifford.

Clare have none of those things. Colm Collins is himself a seasoned and savvy manager, Jamie Malone, Cathal O’Connor, Pearse Lillis, Emmet McMahon, Eoin Cleary, Keelan Sexton and Pádraic Collins are accomplished footballers, and this Banner team have beaten Cork and Limerick en route to Sunday’s final, but weigh all Kerry have going for them against what Clare bring and we really are – or should be – veering towards a double-digit Kerry win.

Tuesday’s draw for the All-Ireland Championship Group Phase will have focussed minds on both sides of the Shannon estuary. Collins won’t be looking beyond Sunday, but it won’t have escaped him either that the Munster runner-up is headed for a viper-pit of Ulster opposition. The Munster champions, meanwhile, will meet Mayo, Cork and probably Louth, so as much as Jack O’Connor knows the incentive for Kerry to win the Munster final is to give his team a better route straight to the All-Ireland quarter-final, Clare would fancy Group 1 much more than Group 4.

Talk of and designs on All-Ireland group stages is, of course, tangential to Sunday’s game. It’s a case of que sera sera for Kerry and Clare beyond Sunday, when the focus is all about trying to win a Munster title.

With that All-Ireland Group Phase game a fortnight out from Sunday’s game, O’Connor will no doubt have one eye on what is likely to be a huge game against Mayo in Killarney. Managers will never admit publicly that they do look beyond the next game, but it would be remiss to not privately consider what’s coming down the line, especially when what lies in between is a game that really should be won.

Just as they did against Tipperary, Kerry have named a very strong team: indeed, there is only one change to the starting 15, Dylan Casey replacing Paul Murphy in defence, with Graham O’Sullivan listed in Murphy’s wing-back spot and Casey coming in at corner back.

Among the substitutes, Pa Warren comes in in place of Murphy who doesn’t make the match day squad, same as Donal O’Sullivan who is replaced by Dylan Geaney.

All of which means experienced players Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Stephen O’Brien, Adrian Spillane and Mike Breen continue to be held in reserve, though the expectation is that they will get minutes on Sunday. The hope from Kerry’s point of view will be that they are coming into a game that their team mates have already put to bed as against coming into to rescue it.

Jack O’Connor might have been gilding the lily a little too much when he said on Saturday that Keelan Sexton is one of the hottest forwards in the country right now, but the Clare man is a very decent footballer, and if himself, Emmet McMahon, Eoin Cleary and the manager’s son Pádraic Collins can get a bit of chemistry going among themselves, they could give the Kerry defence a bit to think about.

The problem for Clare is – as it generally is for these types of teams in these types of games – is can they keep the tempo and intensity high and going for long enough, keep enough meaningful pressure on the opposition, while at the same time being able to score the 17 to 20 points that really should be required to win?

The Clifford brothers, Paul Geaney, Tony Brosnan – any of these Kerry forwards, and others – can kill a defence in an instant. Any one of them can turn a sloppy pass to them into a goal in a split-second. On a day when David Clifford doesn’t score from play his team mates can rack up 25 points, as they did against Tipperary. These are they differences between the Kerrys – the All-Ireland contenders – and the teams like Clare who are high on ambition but much lower on talent and ability.

None of this is to disrespect Clare, but to suggest they will win on Sunday – or come closer than the six points than have come in a couple of provincial championship contests over the last decade – would be to plámás them.

Kerry will win on Sunday. To suggest anything else would be silly on our part, condescending to Clare, and catastrophic for Kerry.

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kerry v Clare

Sunday, May 7

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

Throw-in at 4pm

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

KERRY (v Clare): Shane Ryan; Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry; Dara Moynihan, Sean O’Shea, Paudie Clifford; Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.

Subs: Shane Murphy, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Adrian Spillane, Barry O’Sullivan, Ruairi Murphy, Killian Spillane, Micheal Burns, Mike Breen, Stephen O’Brien, Pa Warren, Dylan Geaney.

CLARE (v Kerry): S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: D Sexton, G Cooney, M Garry, S Griffin, R Lanigan, B McNamara, M McInerney, D Nagle, C O’Dea, A Sweeney, I Ugweru.