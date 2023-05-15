Declan Quill pleased Kerry ladies are into Munster final as fatigue was evident in second half against Tipperary

Kerry manager says Ciara O’Brien, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh all have slight injuries that need to be assessed but he is confident all three will be okay for the Munster final

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill says the Kerry players were tired in the second half against Tipperary, which was understandable given the busy schedule of games and travelling they have had recently — © SPORTSFILE

Dan Kearney Kerryman Today at 10:59