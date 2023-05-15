Declan Quill pleased Kerry ladies are into Munster final as fatigue was evident in second half against Tipperary
Kerry manager says Ciara O’Brien, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh all have slight injuries that need to be assessed but he is confident all three will be okay for the Munster final
Dan KearneyKerryman
There were no great signs of worry on Declan Quill’s face straight after the final whistle at Bansha last Sunday. His side had mixed a brilliant first half with a mediocre second, but his team had achieved what they had set out to do – come home from the Tipperary venue with a win and qualication for the Munster Final.