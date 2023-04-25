David Clifford thinks this year could be the most open All-Ireland Championship race in years
‘I suppose the League would show that there are probably seven or eight different teams could win it’ the Kerry captain says
Paul BrennanKerryman
David Clifford’s casual admission that he would “be grand” with playing next month’s Munster final in Ennis – even though there isn’t a home and away arrangement between Kerry and Clare – shouldn’t be taken as disrespectful to the Banner county or anyone else who might feel the need to be offended.