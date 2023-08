David Clifford points Fossa to victory on their Kerry IFC debut against woeful An Ghaeltacht

David Clifford scored 0-7 for Fossa as the All-Ireland Club Junior champions were full value for a comfortable five-point win over one of the County IFC championship favourites An Ghaletacht

An Ghaeltacht's Brian O’Beaglaoich gets ahead of Fossa’s David Clifford during the Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Football Championship Group B Round 1 game at Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Paul Brennan at Austin Stack Park Kerryman Yesterday at 19:57