David Clifford is not the Messiah, he’s just an exceptionally brilliant footballer who can kick the odd wide

As the clock hit the 74-minute mark in Croke Park last Sunday – with the scoreboard reading Dublin 1-14 Kerry 1-13 after Paul Mannion had pointed his side into the lead – this writer looked down to the sideline from the top deck of the Hogan Stand. Just then, Jack O’Connor lifted his baseball cap off his head with his left hand and appeared to make the sign of the cross on his chest with his right hand. The whole thing lasted about four seconds, but it seemed that the time had come for the Kerry manager to look to a higher power.