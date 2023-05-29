David Clifford-coached St Brendans College see off Tralee CBS in Ó Chonchúir Cup Final

The Green were coached by Clifford’s uncle Fergus in something of a family affair in Currans

St Brendans College saw off Tralee CBS in the Aodhán Ó Chonchúir Cup final in Currans on Friday afternoon Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

St. Brendans Killarney 5-10

Tralee CBS 3-6

There was a little bit of extra spice in the Post Primary First Year League Final played last Friday, in Kerry's Centre of Excellence.

It was the first real foray into management for Footballer of the Year David Clifford, whereas his opponent on the line was a brilliant young footballer himself until injury curtailed his inter-county career, but Fergus Clifford picked up plenty of silverware with Sneem / Derrynane, Spa, and Listry in his playing days and is widely recognised as one of the foremost coaches in the county – not least by his famous nephews, who obviously paid attention to him along the way! David was joined on the Sem sideline by fellow manager Paul Moriarty while Fergus was joined by Ger O'Connor.

The First Year League is played under slightly different rules than the other post primary competitions, since the primary goal is coaching and development.

There is a five-goal rule, where a team that have scored five goals can only score points from then on (the idea being to prevent matches becoming totally one-sided and allow the opposition an opportunity to get back in the game).

More significantly, players are only allowed one hop and one solo before they must play or release the ball. We are all familiar with the dominance of stronger players in younger age groups, where the bigger players tend to have more of an impact.

This gives every player a chance to get some game time and forces every player to learn how to assess and utilise options. Similarly, juvenile hurling in Kerry uses a 'two-touch rule' that teaches players to think as part of a team collective.

The Sem went into this match as favourites after their displays in the group stage, but they were rocked on their heels right from the throw-in as midfielder Tom Lenihan burst through for a goal for the Green.

The Sem responded with points from Daniel Cronin and Samuel Scroop to nudge a point in front before the outstanding Danny Kingston raised a second green flag for Tralee CBS.

The Sem were beginning to fire up their engines, though, with Daniel Cronin putting them in front with a goal of their own and he added a second one soon afterwards.

Tralee had brilliant forwards, especially Kingston and the equally impressive Calvin O'Sullivan, but they had to survive on limited scraps of possession as the Sem were simply winning too many individual duels throughout the field. A third goal just before the break from Liam McCarthy meant that the Sem went in at half-time leading by 3-6 to 2-1.

Man of the match Daniel Cronin completed his hat-trick soon after the restart. There was no way back for Tralee, but they showed impressive heart and guts all through and did get the consolation of a very well-executed goal of their own from Cillian O'Brien.

It made no material difference as the Sem still had most of the possession and tagged on la late goal from substitute Liam O'Mahony to complete a convincing victory and retain the Aodhan Ó Chonchúir Memorial Cup to join the O'Sullivan Cup, Corn Uí Mhuirí, and Dunloe Cups in the school, while Tralee CBS have the Frewen Cup, Russell Cup and the Darra Ó Donnabhain (Munster U16.5 C hurling) cups in their cupboard.

The Aodhán Ó Chonchúir Cup commemorates a shining light of talented young sportsman who tragically passed away in 2018 after an accidental collision in a game in this competition, and it was presented by Kerry Colleges Officer Weeshie Lynch.

It would appear that David Clifford brings that Midas touch to everything he does on a football field – he'll be hoping that won't be the last piece of silverware he gets his hands on this year!

ST BRENDANS: Joe O’Connor (Kilcummin), Cillian O’Leary (Spa), Ronan O’Brien (Killarney Legion), Tadhg O’Donoghue (Spa), Conor Lynch (Dr Crokes) Roan Guerin (Glenflesk), Conn McGlynn (Dr Crokes), Samuel Scroop 0-3 (Legion), Cian Stack 0-1 (Kilcummin), Luke O’Shea (Dr Crokes), Daniel Cronin 3-4, 3f (Firies), Isaac Vickers (Firies) Liam McCarthy 1-1 (Glenflesk), Mikey Moroney 0-1 (Fossa), Jack Culloty (Legion) Subs: Jonah Casey (Spa), Mark Moriarty (Spa), Tadhg Ó Dubháin (Dr Crokes), Joey O’Meara (Fossa), Cian Maher (Kilcummin), Conor O’Leary (Kilcummin), Liam Quirke (Legion), Finn O’Donnell (Dr Crokes), Kiernan Kelly (Dr Crokes), Liam O’Mahony 1-0 (Kilcummin) Daithí Stack (Spa), Leo Allen (Beaufort), Samuel Sjogren (Dr Crokes)

TRALEE CBS: Jack Collins 0-1 (Ballymacelligott), Jackson Brosnan (Balymacelligott), Rohan Kirby (Ardfert), Fionn Enright (Fossa), Conor McCarthy (Fossa), Stephen Shanahan 0-1 (St Senans), Ryan Burke (Ballymacelligott), Tom Lenihan 1-1 (Churchill), Luke Hanafin (John Mitchels), Eoin Mangan (Austin Stacks), Danny Kingston 1-2 (Na Gaeil), Philip McEneaney (Na Gaeil), Cillian O’Brien 1-0 (Churchill), Calvin O’Sullivan 0-1 (John Mitchels), Darragh O’Callaghan (Na Gaeil) Subs: Jakub Drzymala (Na Gaeil), Dylan Moriarty (Ballymacelligott), Darragh Field (John Mitchels), Gavin Deasey (Churchill), Ronan Harrington-O’Callaghan (John Mitchels), Luke Donovan (Ardfert), Ryan Lynch Clifford (John Mitchels), Gearóid Moynihan (Na Gaeil), Alan O’Connor (Ardfert), Cian Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahillys), Maurice Costello (Na Gaeil), Darragh McMahon (Ballymacelligott), Liam O’Rahilly (Ballymacelligott), Adrian O’Connor (Ballymacelligott)

REFEREE: Tom McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)