Date and time confirmed for Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC final round clash with Louth

Kerry still have the outside chance of topping the group, but equally there’s a remote chance they could exit the race for Sam

Killian Spillane is set to miss out on the Kingdom's final group game against Louth later this month Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Croke Park confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the fixtures for the final round of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship group phase, and as expected the Kingdom are set to travel to Portlaoise to face Louth.

The game will take place on Sunday, June 18 with a 2pm throw in time. The other game in the group, between Mayo and Cork, will take place simultaneously in the Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

While last weekend’s victory over Cork puts the green and gold in a strong position to take a home preliminary quarter-final berth, they are not yet out of the running to secure direct passage to the All Ireland quarter-finals.

It would require the Rebels take an unlikely victory in the Gaelic Grounds for that to become a possibility, but a Cork victory coupled with a Kerry win over Louth would mean the group would be decided on score difference between Cork, Kerry and Mayo.

At the moment Kerry are worst off of the trio of counties as regards score difference, but if they managed to beat Louth well-enough topping the group would be realistically within reach for Jack O’Connor’s men.

There also remains the chance that the Kingdom could exit the All Ireland championship following the third round of action. For that to occur they would, obviously, need to lose to Louth and for Cork to either win or draw against Mayo.

In that scenario they would miss out to Louth on a head-to-head basis (both being on two points each). In the event that both Louth and Mayo win their third round ties it would come down to score difference between Kerry, Cork and Louth, which depending on the margin of defeats could leave the All Ireland champions vulnerable.

The more likely scenario is that the green and gold win against Mickey Harte’s Louth in O’Moore Park later this month and secure a preliminary quarter-final berth in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Kerry will be able to call upon the services of Killian Spillane for the game with the Wee County, with more hopeful news on Brian Ó Beaglaoich who’s back in training this week.

Adrian Spillane suffered a dead-leg on the weekend against Cork and should be fit to play against the Leinster men later this month.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Group Four

Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm

Donegal v Monaghan, O'Neills Healy Park, 6pm

SUNDAY, June 18

Group One

Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O'Moore Park, 2pm

Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Group Two

Armagh v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 4pm

Westmeath v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm

Group Three

Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm

Kildare v Roscommon, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 1.45pm