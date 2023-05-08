Date and time confirmed for Kerry’s All Ireland group phase clash with Mayo

Fitzgerald Stadium is set to host the first round game in Group 1, which will be broadcast live on the GAA-Go streaming platform

Croke Park have confirmed that Fitzgerald Stadium will host the Kingdom’s hotly awaited Group 1 Round 1 game in the new All Ireland series round robin on Saturday, May 20 with a 3pm throw in.

Kerry will again be in action on the weekend of June 3/4 when they travel to face Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a final group game two weeks after that again on the weekend of June 17/18 against Louth or Dublin (who play this weekend) at a neutral venue (possibly Croke Park).

Should the Kingdom top the group they’ll be straight through to the All Ireland quarter-finals, fixed for the first weekend of July (1/2). Should they finish second or third they’ll have to play a preliminary All Ireland quarter-final on the weekend June 25/25. The incentive to top the group is obvious as to avoid playing three weekends on the spin at the crunch time of the season.

The game, meanwhile, will be broadcast live on the GAA-Go streaming platform, which has come in for some criticism from certain quarters over the last number of weeks, particularly in relation to the pay-walling off of much of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

All Ireland Group Phase Fixtures

Saturday May 20

Group 1

Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm, GAAGO

Group 2

Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, 5.15pm, GAAGO

Group 4

Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park, 2pm

Sunday May 21

Group 3

Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm