Darragh Long: ‘I know we’re not crowned champions but to finish at the top of the table is quite an accomplishment by a brilliant group’

For the first twenty minutes in Tuam Stadium on Sunday Kerry struggled badly. For the second week in a row they couldn’t win a break, the kick out strategy wasn’t working, and when they did get their hands on the ball it was turned over time and again by Galway.

Having said that, Aishling O’Connell did hit the post in the third minute when she could have goaled, and maybe we would have had a different opening quarter had that gone in. Instead ,Galway dominated both individually and collectively and slalomed into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead by the 20th minute mark. Indeed, it could have been a lot worse but for two brilliant saves from Ciara Butler in the Kerry goal.

Kerry did manage to claw a couple of points back through Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Niamh Carmody, but the big turning point came in the 27th minute when Ní Mhuircheartaigh goaled. A further three pointer followed from the Corca Dhuibhne star on the stroke of half time, and from a position of struggle Kerry went in at the break with a 2-5 to 0-8 lead.

The first third of the game was eerily reminiscent to Kerry’s poor display in the last round against Cork and as joint-manager Darragh Long explained, that certainly wasn’t the type of performance that he wanted from his team.

“We said that the performance today was definitely more important than the result, especially after coming off the back of the performance that we had down in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last week,” said Long.

“The first fifteen minutes of the game we certainly weren’t happy with, and we thought maybe it was a repeat of what happened against Cork a week ago, but the girls showed great character and really got back to the standards that we set as a group and they had a good forty-five minutes thereafter to be fair to them.

“Coming into the last eight or nine minutes we were eight or nine points up and in control of the game but I think we made ten plus changes to the team in the second half today so that was always going to cause a little bit of confusion to our systems when you have so many girls coming on.

“We were delighted just to get over the line and in our first season back in Division One in four or five years to finish at the top of the league. I know that we’re not crowned champions or anything but to finish off the league at the top of the table is quite an accomplishment by a brilliant group of girls.

“If last week’s performance was the way that we were going to finish the league it would have been a bit of a downer. I think that the girls showed over the first five games that we are quite a good team so it was a great way to finish our league with a good performance and with enough in the tank as well.”

Long was fulsome in his praise of the league’s top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – “Louise got 2-3 in the first half; two clinical finishes by her but that’s nothing new to any of us here when it comes to that girl” – but he also explained the reasoning for taking Kerry’s star midfielder Lorraine Scanlon off, even though she didn’t appear to be carrying an injury.

“Lorraine had a bit of an illness during the week,” long explained. “She got through the warm up but just wasn’t feeling right after ten minutes so there was no point taking any risk with her there. We got her off the field and she’ll just mind herself over the next couple of weeks.”

Kerry have the luxury of a three-week break before lining out against Galway at Croke Park for the final on April 15. Before that there is an All Star tour to Texas which will take a number of their players and Kerry’s joint managers, with the tourists expected to return for training on the Thursday night before the final. Galway will also have a number of players on tour so both sides will have to prepare accordingly.

Kerry will certainly be hoping to play to the level that they displayed in the middle part of last Sunday’s game and Darragh Long is well aware that improvement is needed if they are to topple Galway.

“I feel that we didn’t play anywhere near our potential today and the girls know that as well,” said the Austin Stacks man. “We’ve a lot more to give and we’ll go back to the drawing board and knuckle down and we’ve three weeks to a very big day out. (It’s) the first time in thirteen or fourteen years that Kerry are back in a Division One final [Kerry lost to Cork in the 2008 decider]. It’s a great place to be.”