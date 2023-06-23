Daniel Kirby recalled to Kerry minor team that faces real tough test from game hardened Monaghan

The Austin Stacks club player resumes his place at midfield for the All-Ireland semi-final after missing the quarter-final win over Kildare through illness

Midfielder Daniel Kirby, pictured in action against Cork in the Munster MFC Final, has been recalled to the starting team for Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final having recovered from illness

Daniel Kirby will resume his place at midfield for the Kerry minor football team having recovered from the illness that kept him out of the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Kildare a fortnight ago.

Team manager Wayne Quillinan had told The Kerryman last weekend that his Austin Stacks club mate had recovered from what is understood to have been a stomach bug and had trained fully last week, so his inclusion in the starting fifteen to face Monaghan in Saturday’s semi-final in Tullamore comes as no surprise.

Kirby will resume his partnership with team captain Evan Boyle in midfield, while Ben Murphy – who deputised for Kirby at midfield in the quarter-final – has been named, as usual, at full back, although the Stacks man has played much higher up the pitch throughout this year’s championship.

Other than Kirby’s reinstatement to the team – Pa Walsh drops out of the starting 15 to accommodate Kirby – Kerry have named an unchanged 15 to face Monaghan. There are, however, two changes to the match day squad with Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk) and Aaron Carey (Listowel Emmets) named among the substitutes, and Cian O’Connor (Rathmore) and Ronan Carroll (Austin Stacks) dropping out of the panel of 24.

Kerry are hoping to make it back to the All-Ireland minor football final for the first time in three years when they face Monaghan on Saturday.

Derry dashed Kerry’s title-winning ambitions in that 2020 Championship final, which wasn’t actually played until July 2021 because of delays due to the Covid pandemic, so it is only two years since the Kingdom made it to the biggest stage for minor footballers.

Wayne Quillinan has replaced James Costello as Kerry manager and the former Austin Stacks senior manager has already overseen a Munster final win over Cork and a confident All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Kildare to bring the team to this point. Quillinan acknowledges that Kerry are very much in the mix for ultimate honours, but only because Kerry are one of the four teams still standing, and he also readily acknowledges that the deeper into the competition he goes, the tougher the opposition and the challenge will be.

Kerry have certainly made progress from their Munster quarter-final loss to Cork in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, following that defeat up with a semi-final win over Limerick, that provincial final reversal over the Rebels in Tralee, and then a five-point win over Kildare with the crucial goals coming from the manager’s Stacks club mates, Paddy Lane and Ben Murphy.

Both of those players will be central and vitals to Kerry’s chances of success against Monaghan, but the manager is always first to talk of the ‘collective’ and how every player – starter, substitute, and on the extended panel – are crucial to the cause.

Monaghan will present a huge challenge for Kerry, and even though they failed to win the Ulster title, they played seven games in the Ulster Championship and took Derry to a penalty shoot-out in the final.

In the group phase, Monaghan had wins over Down, Fermanagh and Donegal but lost to Derry by eight points. In the quarter-final Monaghan saw off Armagh by 11 points, won their semi-final against Tyrone on a penalty shoot-out after a 2-19 to 4-13 draw after extra-time, and then in the final the lost on penalties after a 3-9 to 1-15 draw with Derry. In their All-Ireland quarter-final they beat Connacht champions Mayo by 1-16 to 1-8.

Monaghan have scored 14 goals in the championship so far, something not lost on Quillinan who name-checked some of their danger forwards like Matthew Finn, Tommy Mallen and Max McGinnity. Midfielders Matthew Carolan and Canice Murphy, along with Conor Jones, are other players Kerry will have to be particularly mindful of, in what is a very strong, physical and resilient team.

Kerry have the weapons to win against a road-hardened Monaghan side, although they might be better off if it doesn’t go to penalties.

The other semi-final pits Derry against Dublin, with the All-Ireland final scheduled for the weekend of July 8/9.

Kerry team to play Monaghan: J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O'Shea (Kilcummin), G Evans (Keel); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); P Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O Healy (Asdee), P Lane (Austin Stacks).

Subs: O O’Halloran (Ardfert), D O'Keeffe (Moyvane), J Moynihan (Glenflesk), A O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), A Kennelly (Listowel Emmets), A Carey (Listowel Emmets), S Gannon (Laune Rangers), R O’Connell (St Senans)

ALL-IRELAND MFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Monaghan

Saturday, June 24

O’Connor Park, Tullamore at 2.30pm

Extra-time and winner on the day

Live on TG4