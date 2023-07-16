Dan Kearney: Kerry ladies’ willingness to do the dirty work might just deliver that first All-Ireland title in 30 years

‘The GPS readings on Cáit Lynch, Siofra O’Shea, Niamh Carmody, Lorraine Scanlon and Niamh Ní Chonchúir must have been through the roof after the game, such was the amount of ground that these players covered.’

There was just over three minutes gone in the second half of Saturday’s contest and Kerry were leading by 2-7 to 0-4 but the elements at Austin Stack Park had taken another turn for the worse, making it extremely difficult for the players to stand up in the lashing rain and howling wind, not to mind try to play football.