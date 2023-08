Dan Kearney: Kerry ladies were made to play second best by Dublin’s power, pace and insatiable hunger

Kerry will have to lick their wounds after another All-Ireland final defeat and go again because there is plenty of young talent to come through to the senior team

Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh comes off second best against Leah Caffrey of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney Kerryman Yesterday at 18:40