Dan Kearney: Cork’s thunder and fury will leave Kerry ladies looking for answers ahead of All-Ireland series
The All Ireland title is still there to be played for and to be won, but Sunday’s set-back was not insignificant
Dan KearneyKerryman
In the 1940s the Spanish soccer team engaged in a style of play inspired by Francoism that came to be known as Spanish Fury where they would try and attack and upset the opposition to such an extent that they would make mistakes and give up possession of the ball.