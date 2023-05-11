Damian Stack: No, King Charles isn’t the reason why the Joe McDonagh Cup isn’t on TV

It’s not up to RTÉ to promote the game of hurling, that’s the GAA’s job

There's no real connection between RTÉ covering the coronation of King Charles and the lack of coverage of the Joe McDonagh Cup Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

So there he was in his ermine robes, Handel’s Zadok the Priest echoing gloriously throughout the majestic splendour of Westminster Abbey, ready for his anointment and later crowning, none the wiser that he was causing great consternation to the gaels of Ireland.

How could it be, mused Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan on Twitter, that RTÉ could show four hours of King Charles III’s coronation and not the Joe McDonagh Cup?

Could RTÉ just not be bothered with hurling’s second tier championship, Sheehan queried, or was it the case that they simply could not afford to do so?

We can kind of halfway understand Sheehan’s republican distaste for monarchy – and as a northern republican we’re sure he feels it more keenly than we would – but by the same token it’s kind of hard to figure out what RTÉ showing the coronation has got to do with GAA coverage.

Certainly the idea that the national broadcaster might be short of a few quid because they opted to broadcast events from Westminster Abbey is rather silly, as a matter of act from RTÉ’s point of view it would have been cheap as chips to show. The burden of cost falling firmly on the BBC.

What, though, of the Joe McDonagh Cup? Are RTÉ shirking their responsibilities in not doing more to broadcast it, beyond a few minutes of highlights here and there on the Saturday and Sunday Games?

As somebody who follows the Joe McDonagh Cup more closely than most, we can’t honestly blame RTÉ for not doing more than what they do.

Go to most games and there’s rarely more than a couple hundred people in the stands. If there are heaving masses out there feeling disenfranchised for want of Joe McDonagh Cup coverage, we’ve not seen much evidence for it.

Hurling folk might well argue that it’s for want of visibility that attendances aren’t growing, but it’s a bit of a chicken and the egg scenario.

If people aren’t turning out in big numbers for games, it hardly indicates a massive appetite for the games to be broadcast. It’s a numbers game for RTÉ.

So RTE can't be bothered at worst or can't afford at best to cover the Mc Donagh cup or Ring games yet is going to show 4 hours of the 'coronation' of a foreign king ...this has nothing to do with respect but the continued tugging the forelock of those at the helm in Montrose 🙄 — Ronan Sheehan (@newryhurler1) May 5, 2023

It costs money to show the games, if the eye balls aren’t there for it, it’s literally not worth RTÉ’s time. Despite some high-profile suggestions to the contrary, it’s not RTÉ’s job to promote hurling.

No, that burden falls on the GAA and there’s loads more the GAA could be doing to promote their second tier hurling competition. Surely enough of a budget could be put together for some sort of a weekly highlights package over the course of the group phase. Nearly all the games are broadcast already on streaming platforms like Clubber.ie, so the footage exists.

It might even be no harm to put a bit of context on the highlights, a bit of presentation, maybe a little bit of analysis, but even just bare-bone highlights packaged together and posted on YouTube should help grow awareness of an interest in the Joe Mac, which as we’ve said many times before is a cracking competition.

The FAI – with the League of Ireland First Division – are already doing a version of this and they’ve got a thirty six round season, as compared to six for the Joe Mac.

So, no, unfortunately we can’t blame good old King Charlie, nor RTÉ, for the lack of Joe Mac coverage. It’s up to the GAA themselves.

GAA needs to act on head high challenges

Nobody wants to see it, save for the most partisan of supporters in a given instance, and even then there’s a queasiness around it. At most there’s a grudging acceptance that something has to be done and if this is the price to pay, then, so be it.

England’s Freddie Steward bore the brunt of it in Lansdowne Road last March as Ireland chased a first ever Grand Slam victory in Dublin. There was a bit of debate afterwards as to whether or now Steward deserved to walk or not for the head-high collision he effected on his opposite number, Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan.

Freddie Steward is shown a red card by referee Jaco Peyper during the Six Nations match between Ireland and England in March Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Where before a referee might have given the benefit of doubt to players such as Steward – it did seem as though he was rather caught out by circumstance and unable to shift his stance in time – now the burden of proof has shifted such as to ward off players from making those sorts of head-high challenges. Emphasising that even if there’s no malign intent, there’s a duty of care from each player on the pitch to their counterparts.

Over the last couple of months it’s become clear that a similar approach is going to have to be taken by the GAA sooner rather than later, particularly in the sport of hurling, although not exclusively.

There’s been a lot of high-profile instances over the last couple of weeks with last weekend’s Munster Championship encounter between Cork and Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh a case in point.

In the first half Tipperary’s Ronan Maher met Darragh Fitzgibbon with a fairly dangerous-looking challenge that left the Charleville man on the turf for quite some time. It felt like more than a yellow card was merited.

Referee Paud O’Dwyer, however, opted for just that. It was a similar story in the second half with Cathal Barrett’s hit upon Seamus Harnedy, perhaps not as clear-cut as the one in the first half, but questionable nevertheless.

This isn’t a criticism of O’Dwyer, by the way, he’s just refereeing the game to the standard expected by the authorities.

The question is more one of whether or not Croke Park need to come down harder on this sort of thing and, given everything we know about the risks involved for long term neurological damage from heavy blows to the head, that has to be the line of travel.

If and when the GAA finally do bite the bullet and start properly punishing those sorts of challenges – and again it’s not necessarily about intent rather duty of care – it’s sure to unleash all sorts of sturm und drang amongst the hurling purists.

Much like in rugby there will be accusations of ruining particular games due to overzealous officiating and of sanitising the game more generally. You’d hope, though, in time that people will come to realise that, while not ideal, a sort of zero-tolerance approach is the only way this is going to be eradicated from the game.

A similar approach will need to be taken in Gaelic football where those sort of stray arm, accidental clothes line ‘tackles’ are punished with no more than a yellow card.

Again, we’re sure that there’s never an intention to seriously hurt, but the potential for that undoubtedly exists. At the very least a black card would be a more appropriate punishment if you don’t want to go straight for red. Food for thought for hurling there too.

Everything still up for grabs in Munster championship

Even now we’re still catching our breath. Cork and Tipperary saw what Limerick and Clare served up the previous week and said simply, hold our beer.

The end-game to traditional powerhouses’ showdown on Leeside on Saturday evening was explosive. So explosive it would have left Michael Caine spluttering that they were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off. Crash… a Cork goal on 66 minutes for Darragh Fitzgibbon. Bang… a Tipperary goal for Mark Kehoe on 68 minutes. Wallop… a goal for Cork by Brian Hayes on seventy minutes.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

More boom in that six or seven minutes than the entirety of Jason Sherlock’s 1995 championship summer, and the thing about it is, the fireworks from last Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh didn’t just stop there, they’ll impact the entire rest of the championship.

Once Shane Kingston levelled the game up and the referee blew the full-time whistle, we were left with one of the tightest Munster championships we’ve seen since the round robin was introduced.

Nobody is out of the reckoning and that includes Waterford, who prop up the table with no points on the board with two games played. Davy Fitzgerald’s men are at something of a disadvantage naturally, but with Cork and Tipp on three points each, Limerick and Clare on two points each, securing third spot with four points from their final two games isn’t beyond them.

The Davy-derby between Clare and Waterford in Semple this weekend takes on even greater significance as a result. What are the chances of lightening striking three weekends in-a-row in the Munster championship?

With the ingredients that are in place after last weekend, we’d have to think fairly high. The Déise need to strike back. The Banner need to push on.

Oh and did we mention that Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald aren’t necessarily each other’s biggest fans? The Munster championship really is the gift that keeps on giving.