Damian Stack: Michael Edwards’ absence ever more evident at Liverpool

The Reds’ chaotic pursuit of a defensive midfielder contrasts with how the club used to do its business

Theirs was a more effective partnership than Salah and Mané’s, an alchemy more reminiscent of Lennon and McCartney as they produced hit, after hit, after hit over the course of a four or five year period.

Much like that most famous of Liverpudlian song-writing partnerships, they each had their own strengths and roles to play. Jürgen Klopp was front of house. He was rock ‘n roll. The crowd pleaser, the guy everybody wanted to work with, to play for.

Michael Edwards, well, he was more than the goods in the back. The guy making moves, putting deals together, helping Klopp be Klopp. None of which is to say he was some sort of dull pen-pusher.

He might look a little like an accountant, pictured in smart spectacles and business suit more often than not, but he had a little bit of that John Lennon magic about him.

Bold, decisive and charismatic – in the role he had charm is an essential element – he helped turn Liverpool into one of the most formidable forces in the transfer market.

Together Edwards and Klopp – very much a man of substance too needless to say – identified targets, charmed them, signed them, and assembled one of the finest squads in the club’s history. And did so on a fraction of their opponents’ budgets. Music to any owner’s ears.

Coupled with prodigious success, it was a golden era for the club. Alas it couldn’t last with Edwards moving on from the club at the end of the 2021/22 season to be replaced by his one-time deputy, Julian Ward.

With Ward’s tenure in the role lasting just a year, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Liverpool are still reeling from Edwards decision to walk away. It’s hard to imagine a week like the one just gone by ever happening on Edwards’ watch.

From having a transfer operation the envy of Europe, Liverpool’s escapades over the last couple of weeks have been almost shambolic.

Of course, some of that impression might be tinged by any number of internet memes designed to poke fun at Liverpool (usually by opposing fans). At the same time, there’s a reason the jokes are landing.

The chase of Roméo Lavia has been particularly maddening for Reds. The piecemeal, lowball bids that crept upwards very slowly only served to stiffen Southampton’s resolve not to buckle, and then when focus switched to Moisés Caicedo, how was Lavia supposed to interpret that?

It was only after the rebuff from Caicedo on the weekend that Liverpool finally matched Southhampton’s valuation for the player with Lavia, who unsurprisingly didn’t seem that enthused by the prospect at moving to Anfield, edging instead towards joining Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s transfer window is at once lackadaisical – with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson departing at least one more midfield option was always going to be required – and panicked and desperate. Like we say a far cry from the glory days of Edwards’ decisiveness.

To be fair, the players Liverpool have signed this summer, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis McAllister, look very promising, so there is still clearly some residual Edwards magic left in the Liverpool technical department.

The last ten days have shown, however, that it won’t last forever.

Fearsome Dubs will require another step from Kerry

We come to praise the Kerry ladies, not to bury them. What they’ve done over the last two or three years has been absolutely brilliant. There’s been an energy and a vibrancy to the project as the quality of their football and the breath of their ambition has trended steadily upwards.

Pretty much everything they’ve done in that time has been positive and proactive. They’ve done everything you could ask of them and more. They secured promotion and challenged meaningfully for the All Ireland title for the first time in a decade last year.

Then this year, their first in Division 1, they went ahead and won the thing. The only real wrinkle up until last Sunday was their failure to see off Cork in the Munster championship, and even that didn’t seem to put them off their stride in the All Ireland series.

They beat Dublin in the group phase, they beat the reigning champions, Meath, in the quarter-final, and saw off Mayo with little or much fuss in the semi-final. Steadily, methodically, raising their game, getting to the level they need to be to challenge for a first title in thirty years.

Heading into last weekend’s final Darragh Long and Declan Quill’s team were probably the form team in the country. Even with inklings that Dublin were coming on strong – their dismissal of Cork was fairly ominous – it was thought that Kerry could at least compete with them. Five minutes into Sunday’s final, that was shown to be a fallacious supposition.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan celebrates with Jennifer Dunne after their side's victory over Kerry at Croke Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Dubs simply pulled the rug out from under the Kingdom, reaching a level beyond anything they’d encountered in probably the last couple of years. Some of the Kingdom’s struggles were undoubtedly self-inflicted.

Kerry didn’t play at the level they can, while some of the management’s selections were shown up, particularly at midfield where Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne and Eilish O’Dowd simply ran the show against Louise Galvin and Lorraine Scanlon.

More so, though, one was very much left with the impression after the fiftieth All Ireland ladies final that even if the Kingdom had hit their straps, the Dubs were going to be that step, or two, or even three ahead.

The realisation of which will hit this group of footballers like a tonne of bricks if it’s not already done so. They felt they were close, more than close, no question they felt they thought their time as at hand. Only then to discover that they’re still a ways away.

It’s not even just the usual thing of feeling like the mountain is there to be climbed all over again, it’s the realisation that instead of having to climb Mont Blanc, it’s Everest you’ve got to scale.

Daunting doesn’t even begin to cover it. Dublin are renewed – with something like fourteen new panellists in the fold this year – rejuvenated and ready to kick on again for another period of dominance.

It’s going to be hard for anybody to stop them, but maybe that’s just the challenge this Kerry team need to inspire them after Sunday’s disappointment.

The core of the side still has time on its side and, with a change of management likely, there’s the chance to change things up a little while retaining much of what brought them as far as they’ve come.

Could Ferguson follow Rooney’s example?

Even in the multi-media, multi-platform age we live in, some voices still have the capacity to cut through, to set the discourse in a particular direction, and, as host of the BBC’s Match of the Day, Gary Lineker has that kind of reach.

When he tweeted – are we still allowed to call it that? – that with Harry Kane off to FC Bayern München if he was Spurs sporting director he’d be trying to nail down the services to Brighton’s Evan Ferguson it got everyone talking.

The prodigious young Dubliner had just banged in yet another goal for his club, carrying on where he left off last season, with Lineker going on to later press Ferguson’s case on TV later that same afternoon.

Lineker – a top-striker in his day – had Alan Shearer nodding in agreement at the proposition, Shearer adding that he felt Ferguson was a “natural goal-scorer”, which is a huge compliment to the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

Would it be the worst thing if Evan Ferguson left Brighton for a bigger club at this stage of his career? Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It’s always better to be talked about in relational to a move to a top club than not to be talked about. One does wonder, though, whether or not it would be the right thing for Ferguson at this stage in his career?

Something tells us he’s the type of guy and the type of player who would thrive under the pressure of a big-money switch, with all the expectation that comes alone with it, but by the same token erring on the side of caution it might be better if he stays put for the time being.

Ferguson is still more likely to get game-time with Brighton – even though he started on the bench against freshly promoted Luton – than he would at Tottenham and at this stage of his career game-time is probably what he needs most of all.

Then again Wayne Rooney was only 18 when he left Everton to for Manchester United and it didn’t do him any harm did it?