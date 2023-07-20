Damian Stack: Derek Lyng has avoided the David Moyes trap since succeeding Brian Cody

Lyng’s ‘gut-instinct’ told him to take the job and he’s been rewarded for that courage

Your job now, Brian Cody did not say with a microphone in his hand in the middle of a heaving Nowlan Park, is to support your manager.

No, that wouldn’t have been his style at all would it? It’s hard, though, isn’t it not to think about that other old war-horse manager, Alex Ferguson, when considering the longevity of his tenure as Kilkenny manager.

Cody was the main man in Nowlan Park for 24 years. Ferguson for 27 years at Old Trafford. What’s more they seem like men cut from a similar cloth.

No-nonsense, monarchical, old-school in some ways, thoroughly modern in others, nobody stays at the top of the game the way those two guys did without being flexible.

Over the course of their tenures they so imbued their teams / club / county with a such a sense of their own purpose that it was next to near impossible to separate the two entities.

Ferguson was United, United was Ferguson just as Cody was Kilkenny, and Kilkenny was Cody. All of which made the task of replacing them after they retired the more daunting.

Famously Ferguson’s exhortation to the United fans to get behind David Moyes didn’t cut much mustard, with his fellow Scot being sent packing from Carrington less than a year into his six-year (!) contract.

Whatever Moyes’ virtues as a manager – and he has plenty – he was always set up to fail replacing Ferguson. You never want to be the guy replacing the guy, much better to be the guy after that again.

That surely, somewhere deep down, had to have been a fear for Derek Lyng once approached to take over the reins from Cody. It had the potential to something of a poisoned chalice. Lyng, though, had the self confidence to take it on regardless.

He said this week his ‘gut instinct’ was that he should take it and it’s absolutely brilliant to see the Urlingford man being rewarded for it. Whatever else his legacy ends up being as Kilkenny manager, he’s not now nor will he ever be a hurling analogue for David Moyes.

His first year as Kilkenny manager has been a success, a qualified one maybe if Limerick win on the weekend, but a success nevertheless. Not to be in anyway disrespectful of Cody, his absence hasn’t been glaring or obvious at any stage this year, which is as fine a compliment we can think to give to Lyng.

He’s filled the role – four years as a selector under Cody prior to taking on the Under 20 manager’s job on Noreside was a serious apprenticeship – in a way that’s very much his own, but which at the same time doesn’t feel discordant to what went before. Kilkenny are still, it turns out, Kilkenny, even with Cody no longer at the tiller.

That’s not at all to underestimate how good a job Lyng has done or the scale of the task that presented itself to him on his taking the crown. He’s been nothing short of phenomenal.

To bring Kilkenny back to where they were last year, to an All Ireland final, is a monumental achievement. The task that awaits the Cats in that final, though, is equally monumental.

Limerick, going for four in-a-row, to us just look that cut above and if they do win, and maybe even win well, that still won’t take away from the job Lyng has done, is doing and will continue to do.

Fantastic Fenton fizzes in time for grand finale

It’s the square jaw, the hair-cut you could set your watch to, the bolt-upright posture that makes the rest of us look like slouches, it’s the way he just seems to go and go, relentlessly pressing his case right to the last.

There’s something of the superhero to the guy, the clean cut all-American hero, albeit from the northside of Dublin (by way of Spa in Killarney where his father Brian Snr hails from).

There’s the things he can do. The influence he can wield upon a game of football and, indeed, on the game of football writ large. Since he made his championship debut in 2015, Dublin have won six All Ireland titles, and lost just two championship games in all that time. Those two things are not remotely coincidental. He is, we would suggest, the most influential footballer the game has seen in the last decade.

And, yes, before you get up in arms, we are familiar with David Clifford. And, yes, the Fossa-flyer is the most influential footballer in the game at present. Over the longer term, though, Brian Fenton has been that guy.

More even than Stephen Cluxton, more than James McCarthy, or Jack McCaffrey or any of these all-time great players on that Dublin team for the ages.

He’s just such a beautifully balanced footballer, so easy on the eye, so unhurried in everything he does, making time and space for himself as he glides around Croke Park (and it’s nearly always been Croke Park) ruling the roost.

If that makes him sound a little other-worldly and dethatched from the guys down in the trenches, that’s not quite right, that’s not the case. He tackles, he works, he sets a tone.

On Saturday against Monaghan that just what he did. When Dublin needed him most that’s when he came most prominent, shooting a point on sixty minutes to fire his side in front.

Brian Fenton of Dublin

We can’t say if it’s a conscious thing or instinctual or something in between, but the Raheny man just knew somewhere deep down when the strike, when to up it, when to twist the knife. That’s the sign of a champion, that’s the sign of a man and of a team that knows how to win big, big games.

Out of everyone on that Dublin team – Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello et al – Fenton remains the key figure, the one upon whom so much hinges, the one who we suspect the Kerry management team will focus on more than anybody else ahead of the All Ireland final.

Naturally that leads us to Jack Barry, Fenton’s traditional jousting partner when the two counties join battle. Nobody ever speaks about Barry in such glowing terms and, yet, he’s had a fair degree of success in curbing Fenton’s influence.

Can he be relied upon to do so again? He stands as good a chance as anybody else, and if he succeeds Kerry will be a good way towards retaining Sam Maguire.

We don’t want to get too far into the weeds here, though, that’s for another day. No, for now we simply want to celebrate a footballer who has delighted us over the years, a guy who is still only thirty years of age, a guy who still has plenty in the tank, a guy who, despite being overladen with silverware, still has the hunger for battle.

Let’s not take him for granted.

Sexton risked so much for so little reward

We probably should have been a bit quicker on the uptake as to how serious it was. Honestly it wasn’t until we saw that the hearing went on for as long as it did – the bones of a full day – that our spidey senses were triggered.

Up to then, we didn’t think too much about it at all, other than finding it a vaguely amusing little side-note to a brilliant day for Ronan O’Gara and his La Rochelle heroes.

It turns out, though, that the Ireland captain took things a step or maybe even a whole walk too far in confronting referee Jaco Peyper after Leinster’s defeat.

“It’s a disgrace you guys can’t get the big decisions right,” he blasted the official in an “confrontational and aggressive” manner the investigating committee found. The mad thing about about it, of course, is that Sexton wasn’t even playing that day.

Of course, that wouldn’t lessen his investment in the outcome of the European Cup final, it might even have heightened his emotional state, not having been able to do anything to influence the game in a hands-on way.

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton

Still it was for the captain of Ireland, in a World Cup year, an incredibly reckless thing to have done. Letting his pique get the better of him. We suppose that’s the thing about serial winners, they’re often quite sore losers.

The committee investigating the matter found that Sexton had brought “the sport of rugby union into disrepute” and slapped him with a three-game ban, ruling him out of the warm-up to the Rugby World Cup later this year, and he was lucky to get off that lightly, he easily could have picked up a six-game ban which would all but have ruled him out of the competition.

For a man so meticulous about everything he does, so brilliantly controlled on the pitch, it was a real moment of madness. Id overruling ego, as for sure on an intellectual level Sexton would have known he wasn’t going to be able to change the outcome of the game, all it stood to do was jeopardise his and Ireland’s World Cup chances.

Not at all what one would expect from the captain of the best side in the world.