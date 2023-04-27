Damian Stack: Could commuter belt counties learn from John Costello’s example?

There seems to be a disjunction between booming population in the commuter belt and a lack of on-field success for those counties

We’ve long been proponents of the theory that demographics are destiny when it comes to the GAA.

We look at Dublin, see their population, with the commercial multiplier effects that come along with that, and see a behemoth. We don’t back away from our contention that Dublin are uniquely well positioned to be the pre-eminent force in Gaelic games well into this century. All the same, we’re happy to admit it’s a bit more nuanced than that alone.

There are challenges to that go along with the potential upsides to a massive population. It required clever stewardship of the sort provided to Dublin by their out-going CEO John Costello, who’s set to retire later this year, to tame what could be a fairly unwieldy beast. It’s probably no exaggeration to say his reign at Parnell Park has been more consequential than most GAA presidencies.

Over the course of the last almost thirty years, Costello has helped shape Dublin, harnessing the county’s massive potential, turning a county that arguably underachieved to one that gets closer to making the most out of what it has (the frightening thing is there’s still a lot of untapped potential in the capital).

While no other county can coral the resources of Dublin, there are lessons to be learned from what Costello has done, particularly in the commuter belt.

In the last thirty years the populations of both Kildare and Meath have sky-rocketed (Kildare’s has more than doubled since 1990 for example), and, yet despite that, since the late 1990s, the story for both counties has been of stagnation at best and, in Meath’s case, pointed decline. There seems to be a disjunction between those two things.

A county with the eighth highest population in the country and a tradition of producing All Ireland-winning sides such as Meath, should not be consigned to the Tailteann Cup you would imagine.

We’re not saying that this Meath team don’t deserve to be down there, Royals boss Colm O’Rourke has said they’re where they deserve to be, it’s more a question of how they’ve not managed to keep pace or even push on over the years.

It could well be the case that structures within the county haven’t been tweaked enough to keep pace with the rapid growth. In other words: growing pains.

The majority of the new population would be definition have to be from outside the county, which surely requires work to integrate them, to build a common identity.

Speaking on Off The Ball this week former Meath player Anthony Moyles very astutely made the point that Meath is essentially now an entirely different county to what it was.

That’s not the case in smaller more currently successful counties like Roscommon (26th largest population in Ireland) and Monaghan (29th), which probably brings benefits of a different sort in the short term at least. Long term, though, the GAA will need Meath and Kildare to start pulling their weight.

You’d hope that the fruits of the East Leinster Project – on-going since about 2016 – will begin to manifest in the next decade or so and you’d hope that the GAA might seek to make use of John Costello as a sort of a management consultant to assist Meath and Kildare and counties like them.

Money trumps concern for Shuai

To fold, to cave, to give up, to give in, without having moved the thing an inch, well that’s worse than never having tried in the first place quite honestly.

If it doesn’t quite endorse, it certainly emboldens the target of protest or boycott in the first place: the Chinese Communist Party. It proves their power, their ability to bend others to their will.

Considering the other pokers they have in the fire – Taiwan, their tacit support for Putin, and a slowing economy – the return of the women’s professional tennis to the People’s Republic might seem like small beer, but it still says something important about the country’s power, even if it’s more an example of the power of cold hard capitalist cash than any sort of soft power for the supposedly socialist state.

All the same it’s hugely disappointing to see the WTA – Women’s Tennis Association – give up so meekly in space of a couple of months and return to playing events in China. It was only last January that the WTA reiterated its demands for a formal investigation in the Peng Shuai affair saying that it would not “compromise its founding principles”.

China's Peng Shuai Photo by AP — © AP

Fast-forward three months to mid-April and the WTA has announced a complete volte face. They’re going back to China, even as they acknowledge that “the situation has shown no sign of changing”.

The WTA statement goes on to say “we have concluded we will never fully secure those goals and it will be our players and tournaments who ultimately will be paying an extraordinary price for their sacrifices.”

So there you have it, in black and white: principles have a price. They come with a time-limit. It’s all a bit grim quite honestly. The WTA took a stand, and as soon as that became too costly financially they simply gave up. We know it’s a professional sport and profit is the name of the game, all the same it feels somewhat, if not a lot, grubby.

You’d even be left to wonder if it’s entirely coincidental that the softening of a position towards China comes now mere months after the Chinese government soften Covid restrictions, opening the country back up again to the outside world. It’s a lot easier to boycott events than aren’t happening, that aren’t generating any revenues, than those that would.

The WTA withdrew from China in November 2021, at the height of the pandemic, and returned less than two years later just as it ended. We suppose there is a sort of realpolitik to it and to western engagement with China more generally.

They can’t be ignored. We can’t disentangle ourselves fully from them and, yet, the idea that China’s approach to human rights, to governance, are quasi endorsed or bolstered by sports people is an uncomfortable place to be.

As distasteful as a World Cup in Qatar, or potentially in Saudi Arabia, might be, there’s something much more insidious about the hegemonic power of the Chinese Communist Party and their attempts to reorient the entire world order to suit their agenda.

The womens’ tennis tour, to be fair, were never going to hold back that tide, but in being flattened by it, they’ve reminded us that for China might makes right and we just have to suck it up.

Déise provide Limerick with a shot in the arm

Outwardly a little annoyed, John Kiely was surely inwardly a happy man leaving Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon. His gripes about the hurling commentariat talking his men up to the heights notwithstanding – ‘This is not true, this is lies,’ he blasted going on to call it a ‘a softening-up exercise mentally’ – this was just the sort of gut-check he would have wanted for his squad.

Limerick manager John Kiely Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Maybe the players were taken in by the pre-championship hype about his side, particularly after they eased to the league title at the expense of Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month, more so though we think any ‘softening-up’ was simply driven by their own success and internal dynamic rather than any external noise.

Either way Kiely, it seems, was happy enough to alight upon it in the wake of their narrow victory over Waterford in Thurles last weekend. A line drawn in the sand of what he expects of his players, and a reminder that they didn’t reach the standards he demands.

It was actually a very clever way of criticising his own players, while not actually criticising them. We could be reading more into this than is actually there – wouldn’t be the first time – but Kiely is such a shrewd operator that we think there’s probably a method to everything he does or says, and having a cut off the press and pundits for the sake of having a cut off the press and pundits doesn’t seem hugely productive in its own right (other than, perhaps, a catharsis of a sort).

Honestly, though, we do think Kiely and Limerick are probably going to be the better of the experience of out-lasting a locked and loaded Waterford side, back at something close to their best at the promptings of Davy Fitzgerald, who whatever else you want to say about him really makes an impact in his first couple of years in charge of a county.

In all honesty the Déise probably should have won the game, save for some poor misses particularly in the second half when Limerick were down to fourteen men. That might give all the other sides in the championship some hope, more likely though it’ll just spur Limerick on all over again.