Damian Stack: Be wary of populist politicians hijacking the GAAGO issue

Fulminating politicians and their easy sound-bites have little or anything to offer GAA fans

Politicians jumping on the GAAGO outrage train have little to offer the discourse Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It’s an outrageous. It’s a disgrace. It’s the perfect opportunity for populist politicians to make it seem like they’re on the side of the people on an issue that, in the grand scheme of things, isn’t at all what a legislator ought to be concerning themselves with.

In the midst of a housing crisis, a cost of living crisis (which to be fair this intersects with a little), with pressing issues in health, energy, education, and external relations all in need of attention, how the GAA organises its media rights shouldn’t come within an ass’s roar of any serious politician’s radar… and yet over the last couple of months they can’t seem to help themselves.

And not just your usual suspects, your Mattie McGraths, your Healy Raes, either. The Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, has sounded off on the issue. Too easy a target we guess.

A handy little distraction from all the things that are actually the responsibility of a governing party, and a man who occupied the Taoiseach’s office for two-and-a-half of the last three years.

If he was so concerned about the issue, why hadn’t he done something about it before now? The issue didn’t just magically emerge from the ether at the start of the Munster Hurling Championship.

It was widely known that GAAGO would be broadcasting the championships since last October. And other than pious sound-bites, what does the Fianna Fáil leader propose to do about it now? Absolutely nothing would be our guess, but hey, it sounded good in the moment, right?

Maybe we’re far too cynical for our own good, but these interventions from politicians have the same effect on us as nails on a chalkboard, the opposite to the intended effect.

If anything they’ve swung us to being more sympathetic to the GAA on the issue than we otherwise might have been. The level of criticism they’ve come in for seems wholly unwarranted.

Quite what the difference between what they’re doing now with GAAGO and what they previously did in selling their rights to Sky Sports, sort of escapes us.

Had the Kerry and Tyrone game next weekend been on Sky Sports (as it would have been in previous years) instead of GAAGO we don’t think there would have been half the backlash. Or any, particularly not from the political sphere.

Yes, there are some legitimate concerns around the availability of broadband, and possibly the price point of GAAGO – although it’s cheaper than a Sky subscription by some margin – but it’s more the principle of the GAA charging for access to their games that seems to be the biggest issue.

When Sky first came on board we had a certain amount of sympathy for that argument, but a decade on, the Rubicon has well and truly been crossed.

That the GAA are doing it directly, in an over the top service that’s very much the future of sports broadcasting, is neither here nor there, except that they seem to be an easier target than Sky Sports.

That the GAA are seeking to profit from it – and putting some attractive games behind the paywall – is no different to what they’ve been doing for generations.

It would be great if we lived in a world where we could watch every game we wanted to watch on free-to-air TV. That world, though, doesn’t exist, and, what’s more, it never has.

We’re convinced Mayo fans have the most fun

Whatever about blondes having more fun – speaking as a brunette! – our suspicion is that Mayo fans have the most fun of all.

That might seem at odds with the sort of popular notion of the long-suffering Mayo fan, sat forlorn in the Hogan Stand after an All Ireland final, the detritus of the GAA’s showpiece day blowing in the breeze around him or her.

Think about it, though, what other team has been on as exciting a journey as Mayo have for the last decade or more? What team has been involved in as many epic contests?

What other team has been on as much of a mission? What other set of fans has had so much to talk about, enthuse about, dream about, hope about?

The passion they have for their county, for their team, it’s frankly infectious. No matter how often they get knocked down, they get back up again, like an overeager puppy with a seeming inexhaustible belief that this could finally be their year. That sense of purpose, of a people banding together, behind their own, in support of each other, that’s genuinely special.

We don’t want to valorise suffering and disappointment – Mayo have had more than their fare share of both – but we can tell you know that they wouldn’t be having half as much fun if they were winning all the time.

That’s not to say fans of successful counties don’t enjoy themselves – they do – but after a while a certain jaded sense of expectation takes over.

That’s not a criticism of any fan-base, by the way, it’s just the way human nature works. Success is a drug and to get the high from it you need it more and more over time.

Of course, Mayo want to reach their final destination, but when the journey is as much fun as this, it’s a consolation of a sort. Take even just the last fortnight, going from losing to Cork, from squandering their place at the top of the Group 1, to beating Galway in Salthill and securing an All Ireland quarter-final berth. Rollercoaster stuff.

Young Mayo GAA fans Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the last six weeks alone Mayo have taken the scalps of both Kerry and Galway on their home patches. Don’t sit there and tell us that wasn’t a whole pile of fun, great days, and memories to last a life time, no matter how their season ends up playing itself out.

Mayo’s season will probably come to a head this Sunday afternoon with their game against Dublin in Croke Park, a fixture that just immediately caught the eye as soon as it was made.

Even going in as underdogs, it’s a game Mayo absolutely can win. There are very few games where they don’t have at least a chance, which is probably what’s made them such a draw to their fans.

There has never been any quixotic tilting at windmills from Mayo as, despite their lack of silverware, they’re the real deal. A team with heart, and guts and passion, honest as the day is long, they would be an absolute pleasure to follow for any fan.

Even if in the long term it would probably spoil the fun a little, it still would be absolutely brilliant to see them win just once as the Saw Doctors song goes.

Could this be their year? In the green and gold of Mayo, hope springs eternal.

F1’s boom is beginning to feel like a bubble

It’s boom-time for F1 with bumper attendances, with promoters all over the world vying for slots on the calendar, with America seemingly having been cracked, with three races pencilled in for this year alone stateside.

Thanks to Liberty Media’s shrewd stewardship of the sport, and the Drive to Survive effect, which every other sport seems to want to replicate, F1 has, it would seem, never had it so good.

Everybody wants a slice of the pie, including Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who just this week invested in the Alpine F1 team, in a deal which valued the mid-grid French outfit as worth something like $900m.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have invested in the Alpine Formula One team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everything at the moment is bigger and better, everything except the action on the track. Dutch man Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team are so utterly dominant that there’s no real doubt about the outcome of any race, providing neither team nor driver makes a mistake and these days those are few and far between.

One race in it was clear this season was a bust, and it’s the longest in F1’s history. That’s bound to check the growth of the sport. You’d at least think it would lead to some of those investing in the circus to hold off a little.

Instead, in keeping with our Dutch theme, one is almost reminded of the Tulip-mania that swept the Netherlands in the eighteenth century that saw a speculative bubble inflate.

The thing about bubbles, though, is that they have an unfortunate habit of bursting. The new fans who’ve come into the sport haven’t yet baulked by how dull this season has been, but after another year, or more, of Verstappen dominance, there’s a very real danger of their voting with their feet.

True enough periods of dominance are nothing new in F1, but compared to American sport (and the majority of new fans to the sport are from the US) it’s wildly out of kilter. There’s no draft in F1 to even things up a little.

Maybe we’re being a Cassandra here, but if we running the sport we’d be more than a little concerned the longer this goes on.