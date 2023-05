Damian Stack: A season that didn’t quite come together for the Kerry hurlers

While Kerry weren’t as impressive as they were in 2022, it certainly wasn’t a disastrous campaign or anything like that

Kerry’s Eoin Ross in action against Laois’ Pádraig Delaney during their Joe McDonagh Cup fifth round tie at Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 12:57