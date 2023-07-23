Crotta O’Neills manager Mahony says ‘we are nearly 60 years without a county title and we want to win one’

Kilmoyley team selector Maurice Murnane: ‘Right now it’s a tough one to take but that’s hurling, that’s life and that’s it’

An aerial duel between Crotta O’Neills and Kilmoyley in their County Senior Hurling Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Four points down entering the closing stages, against such a seasoned outfit as Kilmoyley, and with the strong wind and driving rain blowing into their faces, there seemed to be no way back for Crotta O’Neills at Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

Fast forward a few minutes later, following Jeaic McKenna’s goal, Shane Nolan’s winning point, and Tomás O’Connor’s superlative block to deny the opposition a late equaliser, and the men from Kilflynn were into their first county hurling final since 2011.

The outpouring of emotion from the Crotta squad and supporters was a sight to behold at the final whistle, and now they are just 60 minutes away from bringing the Neilus Flynn Cup home for the first time since 1968. Manager Brendan Mahony was a proud man afterwards.

“We had a share of goal chances at the start of the game, and we just had to reset at half-time. This team have shown tremendous heart all year long. They’ve trained so, so hard, and we got our just reward today,” Mahony said.

“We set out at the start of the year, and we felt we were going to give it one hell of a go. We haven’t won the county championship since 1968, and this team will never die. I’ll tell you one thing, they’re not going to die in two weeks’ time either.

“We’re playing away all year, and we just kept going and going, we have a savage work-rate. They never know when they’re beaten. But these lads have won three minor county championships, they’ve won two under-21 county championships, they’re good lads and they’re honest lads.”

With Barry Mahony fit to take his place from the start, and bolstered by the returns of Cillian Trant and Jordan Conway, Crotta pretty much had a full deck of cards to choose from, and they certainly needed everybody as Kilmoyley, slowly but surely, took control in the second half.

“Jordan and Cillian are two great lads, and we’re just delighted to have them today. We’re delighted with the win, we probably robbed it from Kilmoyley, they looked in the driving seat there in the last seven or eight minutes. But we got a great goal from Jeaic McKenna, and we pushed on from there.

“We’re around a long time, I’ve lost two finals myself, we’ve lost a lot of finals down through the years. We’re there now with a great chance, and we’re looking forward to it. We know what Lixnaw have, Lixnaw will probably be favourites. They’ve a good, solid team, but we’re going to enjoy tonight.”

Even when the situation looked bleak down the home stretch, Mahony never lost faith in this group of players. There has been something brewing in Kilflynn for a while now, and the feel-good factor will now roll onto county final day on August 6.

“The match is never over until the final whistle. We kept going and kept going and we got a great goal, and the rest is history. We’re just looking forward to maybe having a few beers tonight and relaxing, and then we’ll have a recovery session tomorrow.

“These lads, when we beat Causeway last week, they were back in Banna the following morning, and they were in the recovery suite in Tralee on the Monday. They’re good lads.”

And Shane Nolan’s winning point?

“Shane has been doing that for years and years, it’s nothing new to him. Shane is Shane. We’re delighted to have him. Then you had the unbelievable block by Tomás (O’Connor), but he’s playing well all the year. I’m delighted for Tomás, he’s back in full steam.

“Everybody pulls their weight in this team, in fairness. We’ve a work-rate, we’re fit, we’re hungry, and we want to win the title. We know what we’re up against in two weeks’ time. The lads just want to win, they want to win a county title. We’re nearly 60 years without one, and we want to win one.”

Where there’s a winner there has to be a loser, and there is no mistaking the fact that Kilmoyley were left absolutely shell-shocked at the game’s conclusion. Selector Maurice Murnane did his best to sum up how the whole squad were feeling.

“We were four points up, we made a silly mistake at the back there, there’s nobody to blame for that loss only ourselves. There’s no trying to say that Crotta were better than us and, fair play to them for the win and fully deserved, but we were four points up and we should have closed the game out,” he said.

Was there a hint of complacency thinking the job was done?

“I think so. We had pulled that game back, and we were cruising away, and it was totally against the run of play that they got a goal. Fair play to them, they took their chance, and that’s what championship hurling is about.”

Even after Crotta took the lead at the very end, Kilmoyley had one last chance to equalise, but David McCarthy’s effort was, stunningly, blocked by Tomás O’Connor. After that, there was no way back for the pre-match favourites.

“They had worked the score, and there were two or three boys lining up for it, and I thought we were going to get a score there to equalise, but it just wasn’t to be. That’s hurling, that’s life and that’s it. Right now, it’s a tough one to take, we’re just going to have to lick our wounds, and try and build from it.”