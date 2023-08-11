Crotta O’Neills face trip to Waterford for first ever Munster campaign as club draws are made

The Kerry senior football representatives will also be away from home

County Senior Hurling Champions Crotta O'Neills will be in action against the Waterford representatives in the Munster intermediate club hurling championship in early November Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Kerry senior hurling champions Crotta O’Neills will face a trip to Waterford for their first ever game in the Munster club hurling championship.

The Kilfynn outfit will be in action in the Munster Club intermediate hurling championship quarter-final on the weekend of November 4/5 against the Waterford intermediate club representatives at a Waterford venue.

The Kerry senior football representatives (either the county club or county champions depending on whether or not a club side wins the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup), meanwhile, will be in action away to either the Limerick or Tipperary football champions on the weekend of November 25/26 at the semi-final stage.

The Kingdom’s participation in the latter stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship facilitated a bye for the county’s representatives to the semi-finals of the Munster Club Championships in football.

The county’s intermediate football champions will also be in action that same weekend – November 25/26 – with the intermediate kingpins drawn away to either the Cork or Clare champions.

The premier junior football champions will either be at home to the Waterford champions or away to the Clare representatives in the Munster Club junior football championship.

Meanwhile, Tralee Parnells, the recently crowned Kerry intermediate hurling champions, will play in the Munster Club junior hurling championship, and will host the Clare representative in a provincial quarter-final on November 4/5 at a Kerry venue.

All club finals in Munster are due to be wrapped up in the first two weeks of December.

2023 Munster Senior Club Football Championship

Semi-finals (November 25 or 26)

Kerry v Tipperary or Limerick at Tipperary or Limerick venue

Waterford v Cork or Clare at Waterford or Clare venue

Final: December 9 or 10

2023 Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship

Semi-finals (November 25 or 26)

Kerry v Cork or Clare at Cork or Clare venue

Limerick v Tipperary or Waterford at Limerick or Waterford venue

Final: December 9 or 10

2023 Munster Junior Club Football Championship

Semi-finals (November 25 or 26)

Kerry v Waterford or Clare at Kerry or Clare venue

Limerick v Tipperary or Cork at Limerick or Cork venue

Final: December 9 or 10

2023 Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship

Quarter-final (November 4/5)

Waterford v Crotta O’Neill at Waterford venue

Semi-finals (November 18 or 19 )

Cork v Waterford or Kerry at Cork or Kerry venue

Limerick v Tipperary or Clare at Limerick or Clare venue

Final: December 2 or 3

2023 Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship

Quarter-final (November 4/5)

Tralee Parnells v Clare at Kerry venue

Semi-finals (November 18 or 19 )

Limerick v Kerry or Clare at Limerick or Clare venue

Tipperary v Waterford or Cork at Tipperary or Cork venue

Final: December 2 or 3