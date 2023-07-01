Crotta O’Neills and Abbeydorney finish level in Kerry SHC game but Crotta top Group B for a shot at the semi-finals

Crotta had led by eight points at half time, playing with a strong wind, but they needed a Jeaic McKenna equalising point in additional time to rescue a draw for them

Abbeydorney's Michael O’Leary on the ball pursued by Crotta O’Neills players Thomas O’Connor and Tadgh McKenna in the County Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3 game in Austin Stack Park on Friday evening. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Crotta O’Neills 1-15

Abbeydorney 2-12

There was nothing to separate Crotta O’Neills and Abbeydorney in their Group B contest at Austin Stack Park on Friday evening, and while both were already assured of qualification to the knock-out stage of the championship, the final standings in the group sees Crotta finish ahead of Abbeydorney, which affords them the chance of being drawn straight to the semi-finals.

Abbeydorney, meanwhile, must go through the quarter-final stage, along with the yet to be determined other two second place finishers in Groups A and C, and one of the group winners, which could yet be Crotta O’Neills. One imagines an extra game wouldn’t unduly worry the Kilflynn men, and there was enough in their performance against Abbeydorney in this reasonably competitive contest to suggest Crotta would be a worthy semi-finalist, which ever way they were to get there.

Playing with a fairly advantageous wind in the first half, Crotta made full use of the elements to run up an eight-point lead at the interval, but the sense was that with a little patience, composure and good shot execution that it wasn’t an insurmountable lead for Abbeydorney to reel in, and so it proved.

Indeed, not only did O’Dorney cut down that eight-point lead, they actually took the lead late in the game, which left Crotta scrambling for a late equaliser that Jeaic McKenna duly delivered with about five minutes to play.

That Crotta scored just two points in the second half – early on from Gavcin Parker and then that late McKenna equaliser – suggests the wind was pretty stiff, but so do were the Abbeydorney men in that second period as they chipped away at Crotta's lead, with Darragh O’Donoghue and Shane Nolan leading the comeback.

Back by the wind and by their own determination to get the win to be certain of top spot, Crotta flew out of the proverbial traps from the first whistle, with Parker raising a green flag inside the opening minute when he pulled on the sliotar to send it past Nigel Roche after the Abbeydorney goalkeeper had initially made a fine save from Nolan’s bullet shot that was headed for the top corner of the goal.

A brace of scores each from Nolan and Seanie McElligott helped Crotta to a 1-5 to no score lead inside six minutes.

Nolan, as is his style, had a goal on his mind almost every time he got possession of the ball, and he drew another couple of smart saves from Roche, who was at the top of his game.

Abbeydorney eventually settled into the game, with Oisin Maunsell, Jack Sheehan and David Egan looking lively when the ball got as far as them, but the stiffening wind limited the amount of decent possession their team mates could hurl into them.

Michael O’Leary finally got Abbeydorney on the scoreboard with a sublime point from the wing and he added a ninth minute free when Maunsell was fouled.

By the end of the opening quarter Crotta O’Neills led 1-6 to 0-4 with Darragh O’Donoghue adding a Crotta point while Michael O’Leary (free) and Niall O’Mahony replied for Abbeydorney.

Nolan and Darragh O’Donoghue were then on target for Crotta

David Egan reduced the deficit in the 22nd minute but Nolan then scored the point of the game from in front of the dugouts, when Sean McGrath broke up an Abbeydorney attack and his pinpoint clearance found Nolan who did the rest.

Abbeydorney gave themselves a lifeline in the 26th minute when Jack Sheehan crossed into the danger zone and Maunsell contested the ball with advancing keeper Adam O’Sullivan. The ball broke to David Egan who whipped it low to the Crotta net to make it 1-10 to 1-5.

Sensing a five-point lead wouldn’t be enough with the strong wind going to be in their faces for the second half, Crotta mined three late, important points to retire 1-13 to 1-5 in front.

The half time consensus was that the lead might just be good enough for Crotta to hold on to, but having increased their lead to nine inside the opening minute of the new half through Gavin Parker, the Kilflynn men wouldn't score again for another 25 minutes.

Brendan O’Leary came on for Abbeydorney and Niall O’Mahony took over at midfield and they dominated the rest of the game. Michael O’Leary converted two more frees though Abbeydorney's wide count was mounting with O’Leary missing a scoreable free to compound their frustration.

David Egan, who had scored 1-1, was withdrawn for Michael Slattery to come on in the 40th minute, and it would prove an inspired substitution. Two more Abbeydorney wides followed before they struck for a much needed goal when Maunsell provided the assist and Slattery found the net to reduce the deficit to four points, 1-14 to 2-7.

The Abbeydorney defence, marshalled by James O’Connor, Stevie O’Sullivan, Kieran Dineen and Ronan O’Donovan, had the Crotta O’Neills attack in a strong grip and Michael O’Leary then converted four frees in a row to level the contest in the 57th minute.

As the game crept into six minutes of additional time Abbeydorney took the lead for the first time when Niall O’Mahony fired over from distance to put the black and amber Abbeydorney 2-12 to 1-14 ahead in the 66th minute.

One more play ensued and when Abbeydorney dallied to long on the ball, Crotta seized possession and Jeaic McKenna fired over the equalising point, and it was, all in all, a fair result from two teams that did their best hurling with the strong wind.

Abbeydorney will rue the 13 wides they pucked, but they will head into the quarter-finals with some confidence, and it will take a decent team to deny them a place in the last four.

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Adam O’Sullivan, Sean McGrath, Bill Keane, Eamonn Shanahan, Rory Mahony, Thomas O’Connor 0-1, Darragh Behan, Jeaic McKenna 0-1, Tadhg McKenna, Seanie McElligott 0-2, Sean Weir 0-1, Gavin Parker 1-1, Darragh O’Donoghue 0-3, Shane Nolan 0-6 (4f), Declan O’Donoghue. Subs: Cormac White for M Parker (45), Sean O’Donoghue for T McKenna (56).

ABBEYDORNEY: Nigel Roche, Kieran Dineen, Stephen Egan, Mikey Clifford, Stevie O’Sullivan, James O’Connor, Ronan O’Donovan, Daniel O’Leary, Niall O’Mahony 0-2, P J Keane, Michael O’Leary 0-9 (8f), Kian Sheehan, Jack Sheehan, Oisin Maunsell, David Egan 1-1. Subs: Brendan O’Leary for K Sheehan (33), Michael Slattery 1-0 for D Egan (41).

Referee: M Sexton (Limerick)