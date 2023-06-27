County Under-21 football final impasse as East Kerry cannot field team against North Kerry

Reigning champions East Kerry sought deferral of final because they have players away on holidays but North Kerry say they cannot facilitate a new date beyond early next week

The County Under-21 football final, scheduled to take place in Austin Stack Park (pictured) has been postponed and the fixture referred back the Competitions Control Committee after East Kerry said they wouldn't be able to field a team against North Kerry

The winner of the county under-21 football championship is in danger of being determined in the committee room rather than on the playing field, with the finalists, East Kerry and North Kerry, locked in an impasse over when the final can be played.

The county final had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening in Austin Stack Park, but it will not be played then because East Kerry – who are the reigning champions – have notified the Kerry GAA Competitions Control Committee (CCC) that they are not in a position to field a team.

East Kerry have a considerable number of their playing squad away on holidays this week, and they notified the CCC last week, before they won their semi-final against South Kerry, that they would not be in a position to play the final, should they qualify, on the prescribed date.

After East Kerry did win that semi-final, the CCC met to consider East Kerry’s request to have the game postponed to a later date, with the fixtures governing body ruling that the game had to be played this Wednesday, as per the original schedule for the competition.

East Kerry subsequently notified the CCC that they would not be able to fulfil the fixture, with the CCC informing North Kerry on Monday evening that the final would not be going ahead on Wednesday, and that the matter has again been referred back to the CCC for further consideration.

The North Kerry Board chairperson Mairead O'Sullivan told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon that the North Kerry Board is "extremely disappointed and disillusioned” at the turn of events, and that the players are “heartbroken”.

The Kerryman understands that North Kerry offered East Kerry an alternative date to play the final next week, either Tuesday or Wednesday, but this was rejected by East Kerry because their players will still be away on holidays.

East Kerry, it is understood, proposed playing the county final the following week, on Monday or Tuesday, July 10 or 11, but North Kerry have said any date beyond early next week is unworkable because the county senior hurling championship quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend of July 15/16, and several of the North Kerry under-21 footballers are dual players who have to commit to their hurling clubs then.

“From our point of view our fixtures calendar is hugely congested. The window and time-frame to have this final played is very tight and we have players who need to get back to their clubs for the county hurling championship and for other football commitments with their clubs,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“When the fixtures came out for this under-21 championship we [North Kerry Board] went to the hurling clubs and the football clubs to work with them to have the players for the under-21. In fairness to all those clubs and their managers they co-operated fully with the under-21 management and we promised those clubs that they’d have their players back after this Wednesday, in the event we got to the final.

The CCC is expected to meet either Wednesday or Thursday night of this week to see if a resolution can be found.