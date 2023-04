County SFL Division 1 round-up: Peter Keane’s Legion edge out Austin Stacks

Kilcummin get their first point of the campaign with a draw at home to Dingle

Former Kerry football manager Peter Keane has had a good start to life with Killarney Legion Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Damian Stack Kerryman Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 18:59