Cork’s versatile Sean Powter can be key to unlocking a Kerry defence already under pressure

Many believe Sean Powter would serve the Cork team best if he remained playing in the defence, but might the Douglas dynamo be the best man to see just how strong or brittle the Kerry defence might be if it was hammered repeatedly on Saturday

Sean Powter of Cork in action against Diarmuid O’Connor of Kerry during the 2022 Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork.

Paul Brennan Kerryman Today at 07:00