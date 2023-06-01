Cork’s versatile Sean Powter can be key to unlocking a Kerry defence already under pressure
Many believe Sean Powter would serve the Cork team best if he remained playing in the defence, but might the Douglas dynamo be the best man to see just how strong or brittle the Kerry defence might be if it was hammered repeatedly on Saturday
Paul BrennanKerryman
A McGrath Cup game four days into January is hardly going to be much of a reference point for an All-Ireland SFC Group Phase game in early June, so nobody will be taking anything from that, the most recent, meeting of Kerry and Cork as a barometer of what might be coming on Saturday.