Cork weren’t the story last weekend, Clare were

The Banner stand as good a chance of doing something against Kerry as the Rebels did

Clare players Keelan Sexton, left, and Eoin Cleary celebrate after their side's victory in the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Clare and Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Our reaction was the wrong one. It was not to celebrate the team which had actually won the game. Instead it was to shake our head ruefully at their vanquished rivals and wonder, where did it all go wrong?

We’ll admit it, that was disrespectful of Clare. They’ve been one of the good news stories in Munster football for the best part of a decade and now, after arguably their greatest moment, we’re wondering about what it means for Cork. Priorities, clearly, all out of whack.

Not only shouldn’t we have been surprised that Clare were able to get one over on the Rebel county, we should have half expected it. Despite their recent (quite unlucky) relegation, despite David Tubridy’s retirement, Clare remain a fine side led by an inspirational figure in Colm Collins.

Instead of being disappointed at the prospect of a non-traditional Munster final, we should have acknowledged that Clare are as worthy of challenging the Kingdom as anybody else in the province, more so really given their remarkable consistency.

Any notions about how good it might have been to have had Cork calling on Killarney, and a rocking Fitzgerald Stadium under the May sunshine, were little more than complacent nostalgia.

A Munster final in Cusack Park in Ennis – a first in over one-hundred years – between the brand leaders and Collins’ contenders will probably be better than yet another Cork v Kerry clash in Killarney anyway.

That is assuming the Munster Council allows the game go to Ennis, and honestly there’s no reason why it shouldn’t. It’s a lovely ground, recently renovated and, with a capacity of 19,000, should be more than capable of taking the crowd.

And, even if it’s not, what harm? A full house would make an occasion of it. Indeed, some of the biggest scares the Kingdom have got in Munster over the course of the last decade have come in the Clare market town.

If Clare are going to rattle the Kingdom, their best chance of doing so would be on their home patch. Of course, even then it’s extremely difficult to imagine a world where Jack O’Connor’s men don’t come out on top.

That would have been the case regardless of the outcome of last Sunday’s game and probably that’s more what we’re mourning than anything else: the days when the Munster championship was genuinely competitive.

Cork’s failure to fire, failure to carry on some of the promising stuff they played throughout the National League seemed once again to close that off as possibility. Again, we know, it was just Cork being Cork, what more did we expect?

And besides Clare have, at the very least, been their equal over the last five or six years. Still, were Cork to make it to the Munster final, there’d still be a little something at the back of our mind saying ‘maybe’.

Whatever their shortcomings, whatever the evidence to the contrary, Cork will always believe they can beat the Kingdom. Do Clare have that kind of belief? It’s at the very least an open question, and one we’d be dubious enough on to be quite honest.

Maybe that’s us being guilty once more of disrespecting Clare – and Limerick and Tipperary for that matter – but for all their progress, Kerry are still just a cut above. They will be Munster champions in a month’s time.

Gun-shy Mayo have room to improve

Even against the breeze, it left us scratching our heads a little. They recycled and recycled and recycled again. Yes, they were facing a solid defensive unit, even so the unwillingness, or even fear, to take on a shot was almost self-destructive.

It was as if the National League champions were letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. In rigidly waiting to get the ball into the right scoring arc, they left the pitch sail by, two of three chances in one move alone deep into the second half.

Obviously when chasing a deficit a team won’t want to easily cough up possession to the opposition. At the same time, Mayo’s determination to hold on to the ball was almost counter productive.

Conor Cox, left, and Donie Smith of Roscommon celebrate after their side's victory in the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Roscommon at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Where they could have pulled the trigger and let fly, too often Mayo players seemed gun-shy. By not of taking a shot on, maybe no more than a fifty/fifty chance to be fair, it increased their chances of being turned over and, indeed, that’s exactly what happened.

Better surely to take a shot, and put the ball dead one way or another, than to risk a destructive and demoralising turnover at time in the game when they were edging close to getting back to parity?

It seems fairly counter-intuitive to suggest as much – and there was also the fear of dropping the ball short against the breeze, which would be equally disadvantageous – but it really did feel like Mayo were pulling their punches.

Not, we hasten to add, because they didn’t want to win. They clearly did want it. Just maybe not as much as Roscommon. At the very least you could say that Davy Burke’s men exposed a few chinks in Mayo’s armour.

The Rossies’ game plan flummoxed Mayo in a way it really shouldn’t have done if Mayo are to be considered genuine contenders for Sam Maguire later this year. Every team that matters defends in numbers, every team the matters is tricky to break down.

There are some extenuating circumstances. It was a dog of a day out west on Sunday afternoon, which levelled the playing pitch a little. And Mayo were just seven days after their National League triumph over Galway. Most teams would struggle on that schedule.

None of which is meant to diminish from Roscommon’s excellence on the day. Brian Stack – no relation – was simply immense at full-back. Niall and Conor Daly likewise.

Diarmuid Murtagh and Enda Smith played like men possessed. Listowel native Conor Cox then popped up late on for one of the match-clinching scores. They have quality, conviction and commitment. You know what? They’ll give Galway loads of it later this month.

Defeat to that Roscommon side certainly is no shame on Mayo, disappointing as it may have been, and disappointing as it may have been it might be just what Mayo needed when they most needed it.

McStay and his players can now properly take stock of the last two months, can seek to address the issues Roscommon showed up.

The five week lay-off between here and the start of the All Ireland series surely won’t go to waste and with an incredibly tight schedule to All Ireland Sunday – we’re still not ruling them out of contention – freshness could yet prove invaluable.

Managerial deja vu has us in a spin

Did the clocks go forward or back last month? We know there’s a snappy little rhyme to help one remember which is which. Fall back, spring forward and all that.

Still looking at the sports pages over the last couple of weeks we’re not totally sure if instead of the clocks going forward on the last Saturday of March they actually went backwards... by about two years.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Frank Lampard is manager of Chelsea. Roy Hodgson is manager of Crystal Palace. We’re not quite sure how it’s happened, but it’s 2021 all over again.

Time travel is the only obvious explanation, right? There’s just no way – no way – Chelsea have gone back to Lampard two years after sacking him, just eighteen months into his tenure? And Roy Hodgson, that guy has retired, what? At least two times now, hasn’t he?

We’ve been regularly pinching ourselves – not fun we can tell you – we’ve been checking the calendar, the folios of newspapers, we’ve even asked Alexa what year it is, and they all tell us it’s 2023.

Honestly, it’s all feeling a bit like a Philip K Dick novel at the moment for us as we question the basis of our reality. It couldn’t possibly be that the powers that be at Premier League clubs have all the imagination of a gnat?

That it’s harder to get off the managerial merry-go-round than to get on it in the first place, no matter how poorly you’ve performed across a variety or jobs?

The idea that Frank Lampard is the solution to any club’s problems after how he failed at Chelsea and Everton – which to be fair is a bit of a basket case – is so absurd that a sci-fi style time loop seems more plausible to us.

Anyway, don’t mind us, we’re just going to lie down for a little while.